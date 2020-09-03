Waukee boys golf escapes Urbandale victoriously

It may not have been the cleanest break, but the Waukee High School boys' golf team walked away from their battle with Urbandale on a winning note Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Within the Urbandale Golf and Country Club, the Warriors kept their winning ways alive even after both teams ended their nine-hole rounds tied up at 159. The host J-Hawks may have taken the meet medalist and runner-up spots, but the fact that no Waukee varsity golfer carded a score above 41 while Urbandale had one score of 48 helped seal the deal for the win.

Nearly ever golfer started their day on the first hole and not a single varsity golfer produced anything above a five-over-par mark of 41 on the day. Leading the way on an individual note for the visiting Warriors was the duo of Brock Seiser and Cameron Boyle. Both golfers paced Waukee's performances with three-over-par rounds of 39. Eight pars out of nine holes made up Seiser's round while five pars and a birdie constituted Boyle's nine holes. Both Seiser and Boyle ended the day tied for fifth individually for the meet.

Tanner Dinnebier's day included four pars and the fact that he was the only varsity golfer to card a birdie on the par-three hole number nine. He was followed by Jack Starr, Will Bary and Payton Sandfort, who all tied for 10th overall with a five-over-par score of 41 for nine holes of action.

On an overall note, there were some JV golfers who stood out for Waukee including Henry Manning, who tied for the top score of the day with a one-over-par mark of 37. A bogie on the first hole was the only blemish for Manning on the day. Karsten Samples also highlighted the day with his two-over-par score of 38. That score tied him for third overall out of the 23 total golfers in attendance.

Now the Warriors will set their sights on their next outing in Tuesday, Sept. 8 as they welcome in West Des Moines Valley to the Legacy Golf Club beginning at 3:30 p.m.