Waukee cross country looking to return to state

Andrew Brown - Sports Repoter

Boys

Following their 13th trip to state in the past 14 seasons, the Waukee boys cross country team once again looks to successfully climb the mountain in 2020. On the strength of eight returning letter winners, Waukee looks to make another state meet run.

“There is a lot of excitement, the guys have been working hard,” said third-year head coach Terrence Nielsen. “A lot of these guys hadn’t seen each other for several months so it was nice for them to get to see their teammates and friends again.”

Among the many pieces to what could be another successful puzzle this season for the Warriors is something they haven’t been able to rely on in recent years...experience. A good portion of the varsity roster holds such experience which includes four out of the top seven runners for the Warriors. Helping to spearhead the efforts on an individual note will be Kyle Ruby and David Parks. Both were Waukee’s top state meet finishers after capturing 26th and 37th places respectively.

“Both Ruby and Parks led the charge for us last year and anytime you have underclassmen leading the way, you get really good competition,” began Nielsen. “The upperclassmen don’t want to lose to a freshman or a sophomore and the competitiveness has been really high. Now both Ruby and Parks have taken on more of a leadership role which just adds to elevate our team.”

Among the many challenges that face a normal season, the Warrior cross country team(s) have had to face the challenges of COVID-19.

“It’s a little different for us but we are doing as much as we can,” said Nielsen. “We’re a little limited in what we can do regarding group work but you can ask any guy here, we’re just glad to have the chance to run.”

Both Parks and Ruby will already initiate the season on the run as they open up the year ranked 22nd and 12th individually across the entire state. As a team, the Warrior boys begin the new campaign ranked 11th in the Class 4A field.

With the cross country meet on Aug. 29 canceled, the first meet for the Warrior boys will be Thursday, Sept. 3 on the Iowa State University course.

Girls

If ever there was a time to have record numbers in attendance, what are the odds it would happen during a pandemic? That’s the situation the Wauke girls cross country team finds themselves in for the upcoming 2020 campaign. Under the direction of head coach Abby Schmitz, Waukee will be bringing out 106 runners as of Tuesday, Aug. 18. The number marks the largest roster size in Waukee girls cross country history.

“It’s great to see all these girls out for cross country,” said Schmitz. “We have a lot of talented runners but also a lot of individuals with great character. Just wonderful people who we’re very thankful to have in our program."

All of that has continued as the Warrior girls will follow up their 14th straight trip to the state meet by being ranked 10th overall across the Class 4A landscape. Within that ranking, the Warriors house two individually ranked runners in Peyton Kelderman and Molly Bannister. Both will kick off the season ranked 12th and 20th respectively. Both Bannister and Kelderman are two of four returning state meet runners ready to tackle the 2020 season as well.

“It will be very exciting to see how these girls do this season,” began Schmitz. “Both Peyton and Molly are great runners and I’m excited to see how they elevate themselves and the others around them.”

As it stands right now, the Warrior girls will join up with the boys squad on Thursday, Sept. 3 in Ames on the Iowa State University course.