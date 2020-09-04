ADM volleyball hangs tough in five-match home invitational

It was a tough field and tough competition for the ADM High School volleyball team Thursday, Sept. 3 as the Tigers welcomed in a five-team field for a home tournament.

That field included Atlantic, Woodward-Granger, Norwalk, Nevada and Gilbert. Unfortunately for the Tigers, they were unable to find the victory column, falling in all five matches within the confines of ADM High School.

The first match of the day for the Tigers came against Norwalk and was their closest match. ADM ended up taking the first set of the match 21-17, the only match the Tigers would win throughout their tough slate. Unfortunately for ADM, that meant falling in the next two sets against the Warriors 21-17 and 15-9. The Tigers in total had 52 kills on the night, 20 of which came against Norwalk. It was both Dani Person and Katie Cullen to lead the way individually with five kills each. As per usual, Madison Siefken led the way in assists, striking 17 of the 19 total for the match.

It was a tough road from there on out as the Tigers were unable to capture a match victory. That included their bout against Woodward-Granger, which ended in two sets 21-10 and 21-16. Despite the loss, the Tigers were solid from serving line, successful in 26 of their 29 serve attempts.

In the battle against Atlantic, it was a tough start as set one fell by the wayside 21-9. Set two was a slightly different story but still ended up in defeat 21-14. It may have been a tough match but it did have its merits for ADM as they suffered just eight kill errors in the contest. It was a win for Atlantic that evened up the series against these two teams, 4-4 dating back to the 2008 season.

In the battle with Class 3A's seventh-ranked Nevada, the Tigers fell in two sets 21-10 and 21-10. ADM had one of their lowest digs totals of the season with nine but did go toe-to-toe with the Cubs in kills (12 for Nevada, 10 for ADM). One of the bigger differences came in the errors as Nevada suffered just three kill errors while ADM suffered 11 across the two sets. Nevada now holds a 5-2 advantage over ADM.

In perhaps their toughest battle with Class 4A's 10th-ranked Gilbert, ADM put up a good fight with an 88 percent efficiency from the serving line, 20 digs and even eight kills for the contest. Unfortunately for the Tigers, it was not enough as the visiting Tigers began the match with a 21-13 set one win and finished things off with a 21-11 set two victory over ADM.

In the end, ADM comes out of their home invitational with a 1-8 mark.

"You don't want to play teams that are not better than you, instead you want to play the tough teams," said head coach Mary Beth Scott earlier in the season. "To be the best you have to beat the best and having a tough record against really good teams is better than a fantastic record against teams that aren't as good."

Scott feels there is a lot of potential within the ADM volleyball ranks.

"We have a lot of hard-working girls here," said Scott. "We just need to put it all together. We will be really good at some point, we will just have to keep on working hard."

Next up on the docket for the Tiger volleyball team will be a rematch against Gilbert right back inside ADM High School for a one-on-one match-up that will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8.