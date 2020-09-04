Waukee boys cross country takes fourth in 2020 opener

En route to a possible 14th state meet appearance in the last 15 years, the Waukee High School boys cross country team opened up the new season on a promising note.

The Warriors, led by third-year head coach Terrence Nielsen, kicked off the 2020 campaign by placing fourth as a team Thursday, Sept. 3 during the seven-team Ames-Schmatlz Invitational. With the setting taking place inside the Iowa State University cross country course, five Warriors cracked the top 20. Overall, all seven of Waukee's varsity runners captured a top-25 performance out of 54 total runners in attendance.

In finding similar success in the meet from last season, Waukee was led by senior talent. In fact, four of Waukee's top seven runners were all seniors. Leading the way individually was Vincent Hodges. The senior clocked in a time of 16:39.5 and placed 12th overall.

Following up that performance was fellow senior Jacob Christensen. By a razor-thin margin, Jacob Christensen was close behind with a time of 16:40.8 for 13th place overall. Nathan Holstrom, Jonah Christensen and Sarang Kothari clocked in times of 16:56.5, 16:57.5 and 17:11.5 respectively. Junior David Parks and sophomore Drew Lehman rounded out Waukee's efforts for the day with times of 17:21.5 and 17:28.9. That was good enough for 22nd and 25th place respectively.

Waukee's overall place total was 76 preceded only by Ames in third (72), Cedar Falls (47) and Sioux City North who won it all with 29 place points.

Waukee's next battle will come on Thursday, Sept. 10 in the Bobcat Invitational held in Marshalltown. The invite will include 18 teams and will begin at 6:45 p.m.