Kelderman's top performance helps propel Waukee girls cross country to victory

In a performance that rivals any season opener, the Waukee High School girls cross country team captured first place in the Ames Schmatlz Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 3.

Among a six-team field filled with 51 individual runners, Waukee captured the top spot, placing all seven varsity runners inside the top 11 spots. One of those runners included senior Peyton Kelderman, who toppled the 51 runner field with a time of 19:38.6. It marked one of the best season-opening times for Kelderman who officially picked up the second first-place finish of her career.

Kelderman led the strong efforts by Waukee as a team as four of the top five spots belonged to the Warriors. Following Kelderman's efforts was Madison Judas. The junior sported a time of 19:55.3, which placed her second overall. Margaux Basart produced one of her best times with a fourth-place finishing time of 20:00.1. The top five for Waukee was rounded out with Abby Kinney. The senior began her 2020 campaign with a fifth-place time of 20:34.0.

The rest of the Warrior lineup had impressive showings as well starting with Molly Bannister, whose time of 20:50.3 ranked seventh overall. Mallory Drake and Miranda Basart rounded out the lineup for the Warriors, placing eighth and 11th respectively with times of 20:55.3 and 21:31.3.

In total, the Warriors captured 19 place points for the afternoon. Rounding out the top three teams in the invitational was Cedar Falls in second, and Sioux City North in third.

Next up for the Warrior girls will be 18-team Bobcat Invitational which will take place on Thursday, Sept. 10. The girls meet will begin at 6:30 p.m. from Marshalltown.