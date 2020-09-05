Strong ground attack pushes DCG football to 2-0

In their first road contest of the 2020 campaign, the Dallas Center-Grimes Mustangs made the most of things, capturing a 35-14 win over the North Polk Comets on Friday, Sept. 4.

En route to keeping their record unblemished, the Mustangs recorded a season-high 451 yards of total offense. While it was a somewhat balanced approach, it was the running game that highlighted the night for the Mustangs as all five scores and 55 of the DCG's total offensive output came from the ground.

For the first time since Oct. 18 of last season, the Mustangs scored in all four quarters of play, kicked off by a surging 14-point first quarter. The dominating running game for the Mustangs largely relied on the shoulders of senior back Zach Brand. Accounting for all five of DCG's endzone runs, Brand also contributed 214 of DCG's 451 total yards of offense. Brand's first of five scores occurred with 4:31 left in the first quarter on a seven-yard scamper for the 7-0 lead. From there, DCG made quick work in their next score as just two plays of 38 yards each by Brand put the Mustangs on top early 14-0.

Defensively, DCG limited North Polk to just two scores on the night, the first of which came in the final minutes of the first quarter which would conclude with a 14-7 Mustang lead. From that moment on, DCG never experienced a deficit at the hands of the host Comets. A three-yard sprint into the endzone widened the lead within quarter number two, 21-7. DCG held on to that exact lead and it would go on to be the halftime score.

For most of the night, Brand didn't have trouble finding the gaps and big runs. In the second half, that paid off with an eight-yard TD run in the third quarter and a five-yard score in the fourth quarter.

As it normally is, the Mustangs produced a balanced attack offensively and defensively. Known lately for their defense the Mustangs put it on display swiping away two fumbles along with one interception by Nic Lawton

On an individual note, the rushing attack by Brand marked one of the highest touchdown totals in a single game for the senior in his career with those five scores. Through the air, it was a mixed bag for the Mustangs as both Huston Halverson and Ty Walker got in on the action. Both had seven completions through nine passing attempts. Halverson recorded the most yardage with 132 yards while Walker's 67 passing yards rounded out the 199 total passing yards by the Mustangs. On the receiving end, Caden Grimes led the way with 123 yards on six receptions.

Next up on the docket for the Mustangs will be their district opener on Friday, Sept. 11 as they welcome in Perry. The Mustangs will be looking for their fifth straight win over the Bluejays with kickoff beginning at 7 p.m.