Groundwork laid for ADM cross country

It’s been a building block-like structure for both ADM cross country teams in recent seasons and for the girls squad, it cultivated in a state meet berth. Last season seemed like it was paving the way for a state meet appearance with three runners in the top 20 in the conference meet, followed by third-place team finish in the district meet.

Every season brings excitement to the table but after the strong state meet run and the fact that only two state meet runners departed from last season, everything is taken up a notch.

Hannah Welch, along with ADM’s top state runner last year in Geneva Timmerman, offer a mix of both upperclassmen and underclassmen experience.

“They are still young but with a good class of seniors and overall the future looks really bright for ADM girls cross country,” said first-year head coach Steve Brown.

Timmerman paced ADM’s lineup last season in Fort Dodge clocking in a time of 19:36.2, good enough for 15th place. Welch wasn’t too far behind in 57th place (20:57.4).

Then COVID-19 hit in the spring and threw almost everything out of whack, including routines and schedules.

“It’s definitely taken some adaptation and so we’ve done a lot of things outside and we’ve learned to socially distance ourselves,” began Brown. “That’s hard because normally you teach them to run in packs but we can’t do that and it’s completely opposite of how we normally train. It feels really awkward to be coaching them to spread out but they’re doing well with it and they have a good attitude.”

Recently the Tigers were honored with a preseason ranking by the Iowa Track Coaches Association. ADM will officially step into the 2020 season as the 11th ranked team in Class 3A.

“It feels good to be recognized like that," Timmerman said. “We know we still have to put in the work but it’s nice to see that recognition.”

In total, Brown and his team will be sporting a 25-person high school roster while also wielding a 21-person middle school roster. For the varsity squad, the 11th ranked Tigers will open up their season in Urbandale on Sept. 5 taking on a four-team field in host Urbandale, Des Moines Hoover, Dowling Catholic and Indianola.

Boys

For the 30-runner Tiger boys squad, there also has been a lot of groundwork laid with plenty of excitement to go along with it. The 2020 edition of ADM cross country will be under new leadership as well with ADM native Josh Chapman.

Chapman’s arrival comes after ADM boys crowned their first boys’ individual state champion in over five years with Nate Mueller. Chapman himself knows about making it to the state meet as he was part of the Tiger state meet teams back in 1996, 1998 and 1999.

“When I heard this position was splitting and opening up I knew I had to jump on it,” said Chapman. “I want to get this program back to going to state every year.”

Part of Chapman’s excitement is what he has at his disposal with a good mixture of experience and youth. Of the 18 varsity runners in the squad, seven of them are entering their senior seasons, which includes the reigning Class 3A champion.

“Mueller is hungry coming off a state title and the rest of the team is coming along and buying into that work ethic,” Chapman said. “We’ve already seen a big improvement from the summer workouts, what they were able to do.”

Mueller highlights what is overall a pretty solid group at Chapman’s disposal, including Alexander Dvorak, Nathan Royer, Cooper Greenslade, Caleb Crystal and others.