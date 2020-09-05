Bulldogs steamroll to a week two victory over Earlham in home opener

It's difficult to follow up a dynamic win like Van Meter football did in week one but Friday, Sept. 4, the Bulldogs did just that, striking a week two win over Earlham 40-0.

It was the 13th overall meeting between the Bulldogs and the Cardinals since 2008 but Van Meter made sure the edge stayed with the Bulldogs, who have now won 12 of the last 13 contests. In total, Van Meter holds the 23-16 all-time series edge over the Cardinals.

En route to once again making history with the seventh-longest regular-season unbeaten streak, Van Meter struck for 349 yards of total offense in their 2020 home opener.

"We executed well in all three phases of the game here tonight," said Bulldog head coach Eric Trudo. "Special teams was a huge focus for us, that's a big reason why they won against ACGC last week. Our kids took that to heart and realized that's another starting position just like any else on the night."

It marked a night of historical firsts for Van Meter who touched up 40 points on just eight offensive drives. The Bulldogs only had the ball for 12:19, the least amount of time of possession for a Van Meter team in a single game since 2011.

The scoring efforts overall seemed quite balanced as the Bulldogs found the endzone twice in three out of the four quarters played. The scoreboard saw the first points of the game come on a 24-yard pitch and catch from Jack Pettit to Allen Van Pelt, which gave the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead. That marked the beginning of a good night for the junior who ended the night with 140 yards and two scores through the air.

It was also another big night from running back Dalten Van Pelt. The junior sure made the most of his time with the football, punching his way into the endzone three times. It marked the second straight game doing so for Van Pelt, who was quick to give credit to others who helped.

"My offensive line played tremendous today, pretty much gave me everything that I got," said Van Pelt.

His first of three trips to the end-zone came in the second quarter and followed a 36-yard score by Pettit that wrapped up the first quarter of action. Van Pelt's initial score came from 10 yards out and helped to cap off a four-play, 50-yard drive to increase Van Meter's lead 20-0.

Van Pelt found the endzone yet again just four minutes later on a 14-yard carry for a 27-0 Bulldog lead. Van Pelt's final end-zone trip came in the third quarter on another 14-yard carry that tied for the longest drive of the night, four plays covering 51 yards. The final score of the game, interestingly enough, matched how the game started which was through the air. Pettit connected on a 59-yard toss to Calvin Sieck who took a slight break from his defensive dominance to extend Van Meter's lead to its final resting place of 40-0.

Defensively, Earlham went through a lot at the Bulldogs and there were plenty of moments where the team employed a bend but not break mentality.

"What's important isn't the yards that are gained or lost during a game, what's important is what ends up on the scoreboard," said coach Trudo.

Overall the Bulldog defense kept any Earlham running back under 50 yards for the contest, the first time in four years.

The win provides Van Meter with not just a 2-0 record but extends the regular-season winning streak for Van Meter up to 46 straight games, tied for seventh all-time in IHSAA history. It also marked the fourth time in the overall series that Van Meter blanked an Earlham squad.

Next up for the Bulldogs will be their second road trip of the season as they head to Panora for a battle with the Panthers. It has been a series largely dominated by the Bulldogs, who own wins in all seven of their prior match-ups. The 2020 edition will begin at 7 p.m.