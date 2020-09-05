Late game thriller pushes Waukee football past Ankeny

The only negative to take away from the gridiron battle in Waukee was that the stands weren't able to be filled to capacity to watch the Warriors walk it off Friday, Sept. 4.

In a David vs Goliath battle, Waukee stunned the high school football world with a last second 21-17 victory over Ankeny.

It was a battle in which Waukee scratched and clawed their way to victory, posting up 361 yards of total offense. The battle had a similar feel to the battle against Southeast Polk and it began with an Ankeny score. A 21-yard field goal put the visiting Hawks up 3-0 early. It was a pass heavy attack from both teams throughout the contest as the aerial assaults totaled 481 combined yards between the two squads. Waukee was the first to strike gold with their passing attack, answering Ankeny's field goal with a 35-yard pitch and catch between Jakob Holcomb and the speedy Aaron Smith. That rounded out the first quarter of action with Waukee leading 7-3.

Without any points scored in the second quarter, that's how the first half ended but what took place in the second half was almost completely different. Twenty-eight total points were scored across the final two quarters.

Where this game found the most similarity to week one for Waukee came in the third quarter. That's where Waukee saw their lead vanish courtesy of two end-zone trips by the Hawks. That then set the Warriors down 17-7 heading into the fourth and final quarter of action.

The fourth quarter is where Waukee, especially the aerial attack, really shined. A Sports Center Top-Ten catch from Edward Saidat Jr. for 35-yards found pay dirt and cut the Ankeny lead down 17-14 with seven minutes left in the game.

The heroics for Waukee happened nearly seven full minutes later. In an ending found nearly only in the movies, Waukee found themselves within 15 yards of the end zone. With a near perfect pass and reception combo from Holcomb to Dale Stout, Waukee scored a touchdown to capture the lead with just seven seconds left in the game. Without much of a chance to answer, Ankeny found themselves with a loss as the Warriors cheered over a huge early season win.

Leading the way individually through the air for Waukee was Jakob Holcomb, who tossed all three of Waukee's scores through the air for 251 yards. The top receiving target for Holcomb was Saidat Jr., who hauled in 116 yards on six receptions. On the ground, Alex Lindquist produced 78 yards on 20 carries.

Defensively, Waukee totaled 50 tackles on the night and leading the way individually was Joe Morrison, who totaled 7.5 for the game.

The Warriors are now 1-1 on the season and will eye their next match-up on the road against Ankeny Centennial on Friday, Sept. 11.