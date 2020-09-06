ADM boys cross country takes third, Timmerman topples girls meet in season opener

The ADM girls and boys cross country teams kicked off their 2020 campaigns weekend-style as they battled in the Urbandale Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 5

Amid a five-team field in both meets, the Tiger boys placed third while the 11th ranked Tiger girls placed fifth.

Within the boys' race, ADM's third-place finish consisted of 71 place points and a total team time of 1:30:49.7. Highlighting ADM's efforts was Class 3A's top boys runner in Nate Mueller. The senior placed second in the field of 46 thanks to a time of 16:04.1, one of the best season-opening times of his career. He was one of six Tigers to place inside the top-25 for the meet.

The next man up for the Tigers included junior Cooper Greenslade. His time of 18:00.1 put him 15th overall for the meet. Junior Jacob Crystal, senior Alex Dvorak and freshman Hubie Chaplin stuck close to each other and took up the 22nd, 23rd and 24th places with times of 19:00.4, 19:02.4 and 19:04.6. Freshman Hunter Landphair rounded out the top seven varsity spots for ADM with a 29th place finishing time of 19:59.8.

Other Tiger runners within the race included Ryan Entriken in 40th (20:19.2), Tom Hook in 44th (21:11.8) and Preston Lee in 45th (21:21.5).

Within the girls' meet, the 11th-ranked Tigers clocked in a time of 1:54:41.1 as a team. Leading the way for both the Tigers and the 47 runner field was Geneva Timmerman. The returning state meet letter winner clocked in a time of 19:47.3. Callie Moyer was the next Tiger up placing 24th overall with her time of 22:32.8. Senior Hannah Welch followed with a 31st place finish thanks to a time of 22:43.9.

Astraea Munyon posted a time of 24:17.4 which was good enough for 37th overall while Alexis Nemechek placed 43rd with her time of 25:19.7. The final two spots for ADM included Hallie Henfling in 45th with a time of 26:02.7 followed by Sophia Chesney in 46th with a time of 26:19.7.

Next up on the docket for the Tiger squads will be facing off against a 16-team field in Winterset on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The meet will be held at the Lakeview Country Club.