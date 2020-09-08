Late game comeback not enough as ADM falls to Gilbert

The ADM High School football team was looking for their first win of 2020 as they took on a strong Gilbert team on Friday, Sept. 4.

It was as tough of a start as ADM has had in recent seasons as they watched Gilbert touch up 21 first-quarter points. That marked the most first-quarter points allowed by an ADM defense since the final game of the 2018-19 campaign. Six of the 21 first-quarter points came off of ADM quarterback Tate Stine-Smith tossing just his second interception of the season. That turned into a pick-six to round out the first quarter of action with the Tigers down 21-0.

ADM made a strong push in the second half, touching up 12 points while shutting out the visiting Tigers in the process. Stine-Smith had a hand in both scores as the hometown Tigers slowly cracked away at the Gilbert lead, 21-12 at the half.

That momentum from the first half seemed to carry with ADM into the second half as a blocked punt stalled Gilbert's first drive of the third quarter. ADM didn't hesitate to strike as a 19-yard keeper by Stine-Smith and a 17-yard rush by Justice Paulsen put the comeback attempt in full swing. The score inched ADM ever closer, now down 21-19. Just when things were looking at its best for ADM, Gilbert kept things in their favor with a score of their own in the third quarter, heading into the fourth quarter with a 27-19 advantage over ADM.

A back and forth battle through the first quarter of the fourth quarter kept things scoreless until ADM found the end zone once more with over seven minutes left in the contest. That's when Stine-Smith capped off another strong drive on a connection with Jacob Yanacek. The Tigers gambled with a two-point conversion and the gamble paid off and the eight points scored tied the game up at 27-27.

The hometown Tigers ended up finding themselves at the 14-yard line with just two seconds left and a chance to secure a win. Unfortunately, the field goal attempt was thwarted by Gilbert with a block, forcing both teams to head into overtime.

In overtime action, Gilbert struck first and forced ADM into a do-or-die situation leading 34-27. ADM didn't take long to answer as Stine-Smith answered on the first play with a 10-yard scramble for the score. That presented ADM and head coach Garrison Carter with another gamble attempt, and they went for it with a two-point conversion attempt. Unfortunately for the host Tigers, this attempt was unsuccessful as Stine-Smith's quarterback draw fell just short.

Overall, the Tigers struck for 422 yards of total offense. That included out-edging the visiting Tigers through the air 197-164 and even on the ground 225-153. Leading the way for the bulk of the production was Stine-Smith, who accounted for all 197 yards and one touchdown through the air. He was also the leader on the ground, accounting for 136 yards and four scores. Lucas Ray and Matt Dufoe led the way in receiving as Ray hauled in 76 yards on 12 receptions while Dufoe's 73 yards came on five receptions. Defensively, Gabe Heitz led the way with 10tackles while Grant Garton hauled in ADM's only defensive interception of the game.

That missed attempt unfortunately put an end to the game and left ADM with a 0-2 record. The Tigers will still be searching for their first win when they welcome in Norwalk (0-2) on Friday, Sept. 11. This will be the fifth meeting between these two teams dating back to the 2010 season. The series is currently tied up at 2-2 with Norwalk taking the last outing back in 2015. The 2020 edition will begin from Tiger Field at 7 p.m.