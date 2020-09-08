Waukee boys golf braves the weather for victory over Valley

Not wind nor rain, nor any opponent for that matter, has been able to best the Waukee boys golf team.

It was double duty for the Warriors, who battled both the elements and the visiting West Des Moines Valley Tigers on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at the Legacy Golf Club. Waukee still kept their dual meet record unblemished winning 157-168. It was a meet that held as many obstacles as any team has faced all season.

"Today was not for the faint of heart on the golf course," said head coach John Kotz. "Twenty to thirty mph winds and a wind chill close to 40 degrees tested the will of all the golfers from both schools."

Four of Waukee's golfers found their way into the top six scores across the nine-hole meet. Leading the way for the Warriors was a multi-year familiar face in senior Jack Starr. For the second time this season, Starr paced the meet field, doing so Tuesday with a one-over-par score of 36. That marked one of his best nine-hole scores of the 2020 season so far. Starr ended up carding three pars for the meet along with a pair of pars.

Waukee took the top two spots for the meet as Brock Seiser was not too far behind Starr with a three-over-par mark of 38. Two birdies and four pars made up his nine-hole outing for the weather challenged meet. Among the Warriors lineup, senior Payton Sandfort was next up for Waukee. Sandfort carded a six-over-par score of 41, which included a trio of pars.

The rest of the Warrior lineup also put up impressive numbers, including Cameron Boyle who carded a seven-over-par score of 42. That score was shared with Tanner Dinnebier while Will Barry rounded things out with an eight-over-par score of 43.

The overall win keeps the Warriors without a dual meet loss on the season, now resting with a record of 27-1. Waukee will face off against Valley once more in a five-team invitational on Monday, Sept. 14 at Legacy Golf Club. The meet will begin at 9 a.m.