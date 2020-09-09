ADM volleyball falls in three-set outing against Gilbert

The tough schedule for ADM volleyball continued on Tuesday, Sept. 8 as Class 4A's 10th-ranked Gilbert came into town for a one-on-one battle. ADM and Gilbert faced off previously at ADM's home invite earlier this season and unfortunately for the host Tigers, they couldn't strike a win.

Gilbert came in and took the match win, doing so in three straight sets 25-12, 25-9, and 25-10. ADM hasn't been able to secure a set win against Gilbert and Tuesday night, the tough road began again.

ADM was limited to just nine kills on the day while suffering 19 kill errors. While it wasn't their best night from the serving line, ADM was successful in 24 out of 32 serve attempts for the match. Even with the negative outcome, ADM still walked away with seven blocks on the night, one block shy of their current season-high for 2020. The Tigers were fairly efficient in the digs department, averaging nine per set against Gilbert. ADM also had one of their better nights in terms of assists with 10 total.

Leading the way individually for the host Tigers, Madison Siefken employed the assists duties for the night, earning all 10 of ADM's assists for the match. For the fifth time in 2020, ADM junior Campbell James led the Tigers in kills, doing so with three for the contest. She now leads the ADM offense with 25 digs overall.

Defensively, the trio of Bella Benetti, Claire Greenslade, and Dani Person spearheaded the blocking efforts with two blocks each on the night. Leading the way in digs for ADM was sophomore Ella Grossman. Her nine digs marked one of her single-match bests for the season and gave her 60 total digs on the year. From the serving line, both Dani and Brylee Person were 100 percent on the night with six successful serves in six attempts while Siefken led the way with the most successful serves on the night with seven out of eight attempts.

The loss for ADM unfortunately drops their overall record to 1-9 on the season. Even with that loss, ADM still holds the series lead over Gilbert winning five times out of the last seven battles between the two teams dating back to the 2012 campaign. They will be looking to bounce back and on a big stage as their next opponent will be DCG on Thursday, Sept. 10. It will be the annual Dig Pink night, starting at 7 p.m. at Meadows Gym in Grimes. The Dig Pink will include a signed volleyball and a Chick-fil-A sandwich all for ten dollars.

