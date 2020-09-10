DCG volleyball back on track with victory over Grinnell

The winning streak has started again for the Dallas Center-Grimes volleyball team as they captured their second straight victory Tuesday, Sept. 8 in a conference showdown with Grinnell.

Dominating the action from the get-go in every set, the Mustangs won the match in three straight sets. The first set ended in a strong push from DCG 25-16 while set two began and ended all in favor of the Mustangs 25-3. In the decisive set three, DCG held off any Grinnell attack and took the match 25-15.

One of the many highlights for the match came from senior Grace Mikota. Stepping up in the role that Katelyn Knudsen had last year, Mikota has taken the reigns by storm. Leading the Mustangs in kills in every match so far, the senior took things to a whole new level Tuesday night, blasting out a season and career-high 22 kills. Mikota also picked up a pair of blocks and 11 digs for the contest.

Kenna Jackson's continued comeback from injury has also been a big boost for the Mustangs as of late. Against Grinnell, that came in the form of 31 assists which tied her outing against Oskaloosa for the season-high so far for 2020. Since filling in for Jackson in the season-opening triangular, Jillian Janssen has found herself in the starting lineup still and against the visiting Tigers, paced the Mustangs with 15 digs giving her 26 total so far on the season. Along with her four kills, senior Haylee Hidlebaugh paced the DCG lineup with four blocks on the night, now giving her a team-best seven blocks for the 2020 campaign.

The win for DCG evens up their record at 3-3 for the young season and once again gives the Mustangs the edge over Grinnell. It's been a match-up that has long favored DCG as the Mustangs have won 13 of the last 14 match-ups dating back to 2013. Of those 14 total battles, the Mustang defense hasn't given up much, suffering just five set losses since 2013.

Next on the docket for the Mustangs will be their annual Dig Pink night event as they take on ADM Thursday, Sept. 10. There will be a raffle and a Chick-fil-A sandwich all for $10 for those planning to attend. As for the Mustangs on the hardwood, they will be seeking to continue their edge over the visiting Tigers. DCG will be searching for their sixth straight and 12th overall win against ADM dating back to the 2007 season.