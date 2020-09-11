Warrior boys cross country captures fifth in the Bobcat Invite

Along with fighting off dreary weather, the Class 4A eight-ranked Waukee boys cross country team also battled an 18 team field. The meet was broken up into separate sections and the Warriors ran in the Blue Division that included six ranked teams.

For the Warriors, they finished as a team in fifth place, sporting a combined team time of 1:24:47.7. In total, Waukee picked up 116 place points while Pleasant Valley finished fourth with 103, Dubuque Hempstead in third with 84, Cedar Falls placed second with 49 and Dowling took the meet crown with 41 place points.

Waukee individually had four top-30 runners in the meet and out of the 84 total runners in attendance, all seven of Waukee's runners placed top-40 or better. Leading the way for the Warriors individually was senior Jacob Christensen. Coming in at 16th place, Christensen clocked in a time of 16:35.1, officially shaving five seconds off of his time in the season opener. That performance was followed up with another strong performance, this time by fellow senior Vincent Hodges. After leading Waukee last time out, Hodges was a close second in Marshalltown, placing 19th overall with a time of 16:50.5.

The top-30 runners for Waukee were rounded out with two more seniors in Nathan Holstrom and Jonah Christensen. Both finished just two-tenths of a second off of each other with Holstrom taking 25th overall with a time of 17:03.5 while Christensen clocked in a time of 17:03.7 for 26th.

Sarang Kothari was next up for the Warrior lineup, finishing a strong 34th place thanks to a time of 17:14.9. The Waukee lineup rounded out with fellow sophomore Kal Hoppe in 35th with a time of 17:15.3 and junior David Parks in 40th with a time of 17:26.1.

Two consecutive top-five finishes for the Warrior boys has them off to a strong start in 2020. Next up will be a road trip to Valley Southwoods Freshman High School on Tuesday, Sept. 15 for a 10 team battle. The meet will begin from the East soccer field at 6:30 p.m.