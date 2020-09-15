ADM boys cross country captures fourth in Huxley

In just their second meet of the 2020 season, the ADM boys cross country team took to the road and ran in an 11-team invitational on Monday, Sept. 14 in Huxley.

Amid those 11 teams, ADM as a group finished fourth with a team time of 1:29:26.2. Helping to aid in such a finish were four top-25 finishers. Not surprisingly, the individual who led the way for ADM was Nate Mueller. The top-ranked Class 3A runner placed second out of 76 total runners in attendance, missing out on his season-best by seven-tenths of a second at 16:04.8. That mark was second only to Humboldt's Quinton Orr (15:42.3) who ranks as the second-best runner in boys Class 3A.

"Mueller is one of the leaders on this team and he shows it both on and off the course," said first year head coach Josh Chapman. "He can set a good pace for the team and is a big supporter of everyone on the team."

Following Mueller's finish, junior Cooper Greenslade was close behind finishing in 10th place. For his efforts, Greenslade captured a season-best with a mark of 17:51.5. Quinton Kimrey helped round out the top-20 runners for ADM. The junior placed 18th out of the 76-runner field with a time of 18:16.0 in his first outing of the 2020 season. Overall, the Tigers placed four inside the top-25 and coming in right in 25th place was Nathan Royer. The senior also captured a season-best time, clocking in at 18:34.2, nearly 10 full seconds ahead of his prior season-best time.

The rest of the ADM lineup had a top-64 finish or better. Senior Alex Dvorak was one of four Tigers who put up season-best times as he finished in 27th place with a time of 18:39.7. Not too far behind Dvorak was freshman Hubie Chaplin with a time of 19:09.3. That time was good enough for 39th place overall. Rounding out the ADM lineup was junior Caleb Crystal who timed out at 20:40.0 and placed 64th overall.

Another strong team finish for the Tigers as they look to make a trip back to the state meet as a group.

"We're looking to continue to improve upon the work that's already been done and take things a step further," Chapman said. "Our goal is to get to state as a team as well as individually."

In pursuit of that goal, the Tigers will next head to Central College in Pella on Saturday, Sept. 19. There they will battle in a multi-team meet beginning at 10 a.m.