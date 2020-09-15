DCG boys cross country captures the meet crown in Huxley

It may have just been the second meet of the season for the DCG boys cross country team, but still they showed up looking like midseason form on Monday, Sept. 14 in Huxley.

The Class 3A top-ranked Mustangs were part of an 11 team field and were one of four ranked teams in attendance. The meet went in separate groups but when the dust settled in Huxley, the Mustangs captured their first top finish of the season, capturing a team time of 1:27:11.9 and just 45 place points.

Just as it was in the first meet, pacing the way for the Mustangs was the junior pair of Aiden Ramsey and Jacob Ewers. Ramsey paced the DCG lineup individually for the second straight meet, placing third out of a 76 runner field. Class 3A's fifth-ranked runner managed that finish thanks to a time of 16:24.5, one of his better finishes in a Huxley meet.

"Aiden does all the little things well so that these moments happen. He has exceptional workouts and exceptional work ethic and that pays off," said DCG head coach Matt Pries earlier this season.

Following Aiden's lead, Ewers continued to make his name known as Class 3A's 17th ranked runner clocked in a time of 17:05.7. That time was good enough to place fourth overall out of the 76 runner field.

Overall the meet finish for the Mustangs looked almost exactly like their season opener aside from the finishers. Last time out, freshman Tate McDermott was third among DCG runners and on Monday the same outcome occurred, this time with a sixth-place finish and a time of 17:17.8. Fellow freshman Jack Every was the fourth of four Mustangs to place inside the top 10, finishing in ninth-place with a time of 17:50.5

Another top-30 ranked runner in Owen Pries followed down the DCG lineup with his time of 18:33.4. That placed the junior 23rd overall out of the 76 runner field. The only difference in placement for DCG from their season opener included the final two spots for the Mustangs on Monday. Flipping their finishes, senior Blake Croushore was sixth among DCG runners, placing 26th overall with a time of 18:34.3. That left Ben Every to round out the Mustang lineup with a time of 19:02.4 and a 37th place finish.

The top finish has the Mustangs riding high and they'll look to continue that momentum into their next meet held at the Iowa State University course in Ames. It will be an invitational that will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17.