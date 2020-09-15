DCG girls cross country captures second in Huxley

The Dallas Center-Grimes girls cross country team was back in action on Monday, Sept. 14 as they traveled to Huxley to battle a 12 team field. The field itself was actually split into two groups with an A and a B group going at different times. Caution of COVID-19 was in full abundance as there were no fans allowed in attendance across the entire meet.

The Mustangs were one of three ranked teams in attendance and with the help of three top-10 finishes, they finished second with a total team time of 1:46:29.7. Leading the way on an individual note for the Mustangs for the second straight outing was Megan Sterbenz. Class 3A's fourth ranked runner clocked in a time of 20:13.3 placing her fifth out of the 79 runner field. She was quickly followed by sophomore Kami Smith who fell just a minute off of Sterbenz's time with a mark of 21:10.4 for seventh place overall.

Rounding out the top-10 for the Mustangs was junior Hannah Little. Improving upon her 12th place time in the season opener, Little placed eighth Monday thanks to a time of 21:22.8. Vanessa Bickford's time of 21:44.5 placed the freshman in 13th place while Meredith McDermott's time of 21:58.7 earned the sophomore an 18th place finish.

The Mustang lineup was rounded out with Skyler Blessmen clocking in a time of 22:17.9 for 21st overall. Meanwhile, senior Emma Angus rounded things out with a 58th place finish and a time of 24:20.5.

The overall performance continued to highlight what head coach Justin Droppert had talked about prior to the season opener.

"Really that’s the goal every year and we’re still striving for that and looking for ways to break through that barrier," said Droppert. "It’s all about focusing on the daily things that lead up to the big things."

They are still a team that holds four individual top-10 5K times in school history and with every single new meet brings more excitement.

"These girls have put in the work despite COVID-19 and all so they're pretty much ready for what the season may bring," said Droppert. "They are good a pacing themselves and running smart. They're also great supporters of each other."

The Mustangs are off to quite the start with two top-two finishes which they look to add on with in their next outing. They won't have long to wait as they will grace the Iowa State University cross country course on Thursday, Sept. 17 in an invitational that will begin at 5 p.m.