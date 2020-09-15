Warrior boys golf holds tough for second place finish in home invite

The Waukee boys golf team helped to kick off the athletic events for the week as they hosted a seven-team invitational on Monday, Sept. 14. Held within the confines of Legacy Golf Club, the fourth-ranked Warriors bested all but one team, finishing second out of seven teams with a collective score of 309. That mark was bested only by second-ranked Johnston who carded a team score of 307.

Waukee came into the meet already with 26 wins and one loss under their belts, but following the action Monday, they left with six more victories and just one extra loss. Waukee tied for the most individual golfers finishing inside the top-10 varsity spots for the meet. Leading the way for the third time this season was Tanner Dinnebier, who carded an 18-hole total of three-over-par 75. Following a four-over-par front nine for Dinnebier, the sophomore then made up for it on the back nine using one birdie and eight pars to card a one-under-par score of 36.

Following Dinnebier's lead, senior Payton Sandfort also carded a three-over-par score of 75. Sandfort was one of three Warriors to card a front nine score of 39 for the meet. His back nine nearly matched that of Dinnebier to a T. Aside from a few rough holes, Sandfort used three pars and a trio of birdies to capture his back nine score of 36 as well.

Fellow senior Tucker DeVries actually made it four Waukee golfers total in the top 10, golfing as a JV participant. The senior carded a six-over-par score of 78 with the help of nine pars and a pair of birdies. As for the the rest of the top-10 varsity scores, William Klein placed 10th overall with a seven-over-par score of 79, which also tied with Pryce Sandfort at the JV level. Klein's day consisted of a front nine score of 39 and a back nine score of 40, which included six pars.

Class 4A's 12th-ranked individual golfer in Brock Seiser may not have matched his 38.15 nine-hole adjusted average, but still had a strong outing with an eight-over-par mark of 80. That included carding a front nine score of 42 complete with four pars. His back nine score of 38 which included being the only Warrior to card a birdie on hole 15.

The final two scores for Waukee included the 22nd-ranked golfer in Jack Starr and Cameron Boyle. In an uncharacteristic outing from the senior, Starr did not produce a top-four score for the Warriors for the first time in over a year. He still produced a strong outing of nine-over-par 81. Starr actually held the best front-nine score of any varsity Warrior golfer, carding a two-over-par 37. Starr was progressing quite nicely during his back nine stint but a four-over-par score on hole 16 set him back in his worst single-hole performance of the season. Boyle's day consisted of a front nine 43 and a back nine 48 for a grand total of 19-over-par 91.

While Waukee took second place, the top five for the meet was rounded out with Indianola in third (325), Valley in fourth (328) and Southeast Polk in fifth (328).

Next up for the Warrior linkers will be a road contest at Jester Park as they battle Dowling Catholic on Wednesday, Sept. 16 beginning at 2 p.m .