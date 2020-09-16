DCG baseball's Jordan Sedivec takes the next step in baseball career

Another high school baseball star is off the board and it's close to home as Dallas Center-Grimes junior Jordan Sedivec has officially made a commitment to play collegiate baseball.

Officially announced late last week, Sedivec made the decision to continue his academic and baseball careers at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota. It's a big milestone in Sedivec's baseball journey, who has been involved with the sport ever since he was nine years old.

"I've grown up on baseball and have enjoyed the sport ever since I was little," said Sedivec.

Baseball has been an avenue to meet new people and form new bonds for Sedivec even as he grew up in the Johnston area until eighth grade.

"You make a lot of friends and lifelong teammates whether it's on or off the field," Sedivec said. "I started going to Johnston but I had friends that I knew here in DCG but they were only through baseball. It was a good place to start playing baseball but Dallas Center-Grimes is a better place to end it."

Fans of DCG baseball have been able to witness Sedivec's career continue to improve, so much so that he was one of the top Class 3A juniors in 2020. Sedivec tied for eighth among Class 3A juniors with 20 runs driven in amid a .333 batting average. His efforts in 2020 allowed Sedivec to earn first-team honors in both the Little Hawkeye Conference and the Class 3A Southwest District. Sedivec sported a slugging percentage of .509 across the 2020 season and captured 29 total bases on the year.

Sedivec's time in baseball has been noticed by more than the community of DCG, but those within the Iowa Sticks organization as well for which he has been a member since middle school. Right now, the junior ranks 87th in the state by position according to Prep Baseball Report with a lot to back that up. A 60-yard dash time of 7.03 seconds and a max exit velocity of 92 mph off his bat has allowed Sedivec to be a big threat on multiple fronts to opposing pitchers. From his open stance and compact swing, Sedivec was able to strike eight extra-base hits in 2020, including one home run.

"Jordan does a great job of hunting fastballs and being aggressive at the plate," said Evan Romanchuck, Director of High School Development at the Iowa Sticks. "He's got a swing that will allow him to contribute right away no matter where he is."

Sedivec has put in quite a lot of work to get to where he is now. In 2020 alone, Sedivec reached 89 mph with his maximum arm velocity and used it to record 21 putouts and 14 assists.

"He's a very elastic athlete to where he has a lot of quick explosions whether it's up to bat or in the field," said Romanchuck. "He's definitely increased his throwing velocity from the outfield and that comes from him putting in the work."

All of that has led Sedivec to where he is now, a future member of the Northern State University baseball team. After years of working on his craft, various collegiate teams had taken notice, and at it's peak, Sedivec had nearly nine teams in contact with him. In the end however, it took very little time for the right fit to find him.

"It felt good finding the perfect fit, it was a too good to be true type of situation," said Sedivec. "It was too perfect and Northern State University is such a perfect place for me from the campus to the coaches."

The whole recruiting process was quite the whirlwind overall for Sedivec and a lot of what transpired had to do with a very familiar face in the world of DCG baseball.

"It was crazy because coach Peyton put me on a recruiting site called Field Level and that's actually how that college found me," began Sedivec. "I called them that day and we had a meeting set up the next week, it all happened so fast."

It happened so fast that Sedivec will still have to wait nearly a month before being able to officially sign on the dotted line.

The impact from his mentors has meant the world to Sedivec but it's the help from coach Peyton recently and over the last few years that has given him an even bigger boost in the game.

"Coach Peyton has been wonderful for me and he's the sole reason that I was able to get in contact with Northern State," Sedivec said.

In a unprecedented time where only local D2 and D3 colleges could make their way to games and other events, it was a tumultuous process but once that right fit came, it was a done deal.

"A week after I had my visit to campus, I committed. That's how much I love Northern State and the coaching staff," said Sedivec. "The coaches were so nice and cared about me as more than just a player. They were great and they really helped push my decision."

The decision for Sedivec has come earlier than other prospective collegiate signees would pull the trigger but the perfect fit was right there and now the weight is off his shoulders. It has allowed Sedivec to think about the season ahead and reach back out to some other interests.

"I told myself if I committed early, that I'd play travel volleyball again," stated Sedivec.

Sedivec's time in the volleyball scene came through a Johnston based traveling team that was rated a top-10 team in the country for several years while he played. Since baseball took over his world, he hasn't seen the volleyball net in a few years but while he intends on dipping back in, he's never lost focus on his main goal.

"I'm not looking to sacrifice getting better for volleyball when that's not my biggest passion and what I'm going to college to do," Sedivec said.

Once he officially arrives on the campus of Northern State University, Sedivec intends on entering as both a position player and a relief pitcher.