Winning streak continues as DCG volleyball takes down Indianola

Another win in the books for the Class 4A 15th-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes volleyball team as they took to the road and bested Indianola on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

The Mustangs came into the match winners of three straight and thanks to claiming three sets on the road, they added a fourth straight victory. It certainly wasn't a cake walk for DCG as host Indianola never scored less than 17 points in any one set.

The biggest disparity came in set one, a set which the Mustangs won 25-17. Set two was the only defeat the Mustangs suffered on the night, falling 25-20 courtesy of a late push from Indianola. The next two sets were nearly identical in their completion as DCG held on despite a strong Indianola push 25-20 and 25-20.

Grace Mikota touched up 31 total kills to lead the Mustangs, a mark that set a new season and career-high. Kenna Jackson continued to showcase her skills in the assists department, striking 25 for the match, just six off of her season-high. Sydney Anderson paced the way in digs with 16 for the match.

The win officially gives the Mustangs their eighth victory over an Indianola team in the last 13 outings dating back to the 2009 season. With their fourth straight victory, the Mustangs now rest at 5-3 with a perfect 3-0 mark in Little Hawkeye Conference play.

Next up for the Fillies will be another conference showdown as they welcome in Pella Christian on Tuesday, Sept. 22. First serve is set for 7:15 p.m.