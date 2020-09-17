Waukee boys golf edges out Dowling on the road

Back at it again were the members of the Waukee boys golf team Wednesday, Sept. 16. Following their second-place finish at their home invite on Monday, Waukee kept up the momentum by besting Dowling Catholic 156-162.

The location was Jester Park Golf Course and it was there where five Warrior varsity golfers carded a top-10 score. Three of Waukee's very own earned top-five spots which helped boost the Warriors to their newly minted 33-2 record.

The Warriors not only had to go up against Dowling Catholic but they also had to navigate the challenges of a course that had a familiar tone to head coach John Kotz and company.

"That used to be our course when we were Class 2A and Class 3A," began Kotz. "The fairways were really hard and things just ran a long ways. What you thought was a good shot ended up running further than you expected and before you knew it, you weren't in the fairway. I don't think either team was ready for that."

It's been quite some time since the Warriors last called Jester Park Golf Course home yet there were a few golfers with some knowledge fo the course. Overall that helped translate into some solid scores for the Warriors, led by senior Payton Sandfort. With a nine hole round that consisted of three pars and a pair of birdies, Sandfort carded a two-over-par score of 38. That score not only captured the meet runner-up medalist honor, but helped to highlight his improved performance overall.

"He's one of the most improved players we have," Kotz said. "When we had the COVID break from school in the spring, he was one of the guys along with Brock Seiser who took full advantage of that and that's paid off this fall. He's been a solid player for us which is what we need, he brings that senior leadership and really steps up to the plate when you need him to."

That score for Sandfort brought his nine-hole average down to 38.0 on the year.

Following Sandfort's big outing was the pair of junior Brock Seiser and senior Jack Starr. Both claimed a nine-hole round of three-over-par 39 with Starr striking a six par performance and Seiser picking up three pars and a duo of birdies. While that score fell just above Starr's nine hole average for the year, it did match Seiser's nine-hole average of 39.60.

Next up on the varsity scene for the Warriors was fellow junior William Klein. The junior carded a new nine-hole season-low for the season with a four-over-par score of 40. That score was complete with one birdie and a trio of pars to go along with it.

Sophomores Henry Manning and Tanner Dinnebier rounded out the varsity lineup for the Warriors. Manning ended up carding a seven-over-par score of 43 on the day which just so happened to mark a new season-low for him. His outing consisted of one par while being the only Warrior golfer to card a birdie on the eighth hole across the entire meet. For Dinnebier, it was one of his higher nine-hole scores of the season, carding a score of nine-over-par 45. Even with that score, Dinnebier's body of work still has him with a nine-hole average of 40 so far this season.

Along with the impressive showing by the Warrior varsity golfers, there were some strong junior varsity scores that caught the eyes of coach Kotz. One such individual included Will Barry, who tied both Starr and Seiser with a three-over-par score of 39. He was followed by Noah Christensen and Pryce Sandfort with scores of five-over-par 41 and six-over-par 42 respectively.

It was a strong performance overall from the Warriors as a whole but the ever-improving team still has some points to work on going forward.

"Most of these guys are young enough where they can improve on course management," said Kotz. "We've been to many courses that we've never seen before and we've not had much time to practice on these courses. We've got three weeks until districts and so this is the push."

Now armed with a 33-win record, the Warriors will push on in their schedule which includes their next outing on Monday, Sept. 21. That's when Waukee will travel to Willow Creek Golf Course to battle a six-team invitational with first tee-off at 10 a.m.