Tiger volleyball falls short in three road sets

ADM volleyball (1-11) was back at it again Thursday, Sept. 17 as they took to the road to battle newly minted Raccoon River Conference foe North Polk (11-7).

Despite another strong effort, the Tigers ended up falling short in their pursuit of their second victory. The host Comets bested the visiting Tigers 25-11, 25-9, 25-11. The Tigers weren't as strong as normal from the serving line at 75% efficiency but they did manage to total 17 digs on the contest.

The offense was there for the Tigers with averaging 18 kill attempts per set, but they just couldn't capitalize, suffering 16 kill errors on the night. Overall the Tigers were successful with 11 kills, four of which came from junior Campbell James. Those four kills not only paced the team for the night, but gave her a team-leading 38 kills on the season so far.

Out of the nine assists by ADM on the night, eight of them came from Madison Siefken who brought her total to 113 on the season, tenth-best inside the Raccoon River Conference. The Tigers also totaled 17 digs against North Polk, four of which came from Brylee Person, who ended up totaling 51 for the season. In terms of the serving game, James and Siefken led the way for ADM, contributing seven and six successful serves respectively. That has given Siefken a team leading 78 successful serves on the season to lead ADM while James is closely behind at 67 successful serves on the year.

ADM unfortunately watches their record fall to 1-12 on the year while North Polk increases their mark to 12-7. The next chance for victory for the Tigers will come on Tuesday, Sept. 22 as they battle conference for Boone at home. It will be a chance for the Tigers to capture a 12th win over the Toreadors over the past 14 contests. The match will kick off at 7:15 p.m.