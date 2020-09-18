COVID-19 alters homecoming activities for Dallas County schools

It's that time of the year when high schools around the country are gearing up for the annual tradition of homecoming. Unfortunately, COVID-19 is still putting a wrench into plans and now students, teachers and parents are having to deal with how homecoming and homecoming activities are impacted.

For some schools, just a few homecoming activities remain in place, for some entirely new traditions are made and for others a complete delay of what would normally be.

ADM

For those students within the ADM Community School District, they will have to wait for any homecoming festivity to arrive. In a joint meeting between the school and the student council, both sides came to an agreement to delay the normally planned homecoming activities until the spring.

"We want kids to enjoy homecoming and have the most 'normal' homecoming that they can," said ADM High School Principal Lee Griebel. "We're hoping that by spring, the pandemic slows down. If we tried to do something now, it'd be so pared down to that point that it wouldn't really look like homecoming."

The postponement to spring has another meaning for both ADM students and staff, which included a way to include as many people and activities as possible.

"We definitely wanted to make sure we still had the activities with how important it is to everyone," said student council president Serena Gibson. "One of the things we talked about was having a winter homecoming but we felt that would be uncomfortable with the weather. People always say the last half of the school year is the best half so if we move the homecoming dance to the spring, it could could reach everybody and might be even better."

As of now, the annual TigerFest activities and powder-puff football game will not take place in the fall. There is the possibility of a return in the spring if conditions are deemed appropriate in conjunction with the CDC and the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Van Meter

For the Van Meter Community School District, students, staff and parents will still have homecoming on time, but not in the same fashion. The annual homecoming dance and Friday games will not be taking place in 2020. There still however will be the annual dress up days where students dress up in different outfits according to whatever the theme is for a particular day.

Spirit Day will wrap up the homecoming dress up days on Friday, Sept 18.

Coronation will be held at halftime of the football game on Friday, Sept. 18 against West Central Valley. Each candidate will be recognized in front of the crowd and the king and queen will be introduced at halftime of the game.

It may not look the same but Van Meter High School Principal Adam Lamoureux said having homecoming activities at all is something that just couldn't have been passed up.

"It's so important because of how it impacts the community in such a positive way," said Lamoureux. "We want to make sure we can try and create some sense of normalcy for the students, especially the seniors who have put in a lot of time and effort to help make past homecomings so great."

Dallas Center-Grimes

For those within the Dallas Center-Grimes Community School District, they will have somewhat of a balance between ADM and Van Meter. With their hybrid learning model in effect, the homecoming activities will be spread out across both groups A and B.

"Homecoming has never been about the events but bringing the town and the school together with that homecoming spirit," said student council senior leader Alex Thomas. "We might not have the exact same events that we have every year but we wanted to at least supplement that with things that we can do to have that same excitement surrounding that week."

The festivities this year will span two weeks and have already been underway with Group A doing USA Day and Go West Day on Tuesday, dressing up in Western/Cowboy apparel. Wednesday included students dressing up for their favorite vacation between mountains or beaches.

Thursday, Sept. 17 and Friday, Sept. 18 will be the chance for Group B students to experience USA Day and Go West Day.

Then the DCG community will be able to experience something new to the homecoming slate. That would be Chalk the Walk where each team, group, activity, team and even individuals will have their own square to decorate with chalk. The event will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20 for 9-12 students.

"The big thing we have is Chalk the Walk," said Thomas. "This is something very unique, not the same as any other school or group so we'll have something very special with great memories to look back on."

It's certainly a unique way to show school spirit but it also shows the great collaboration between the student body and school faculty.

"The school mantra this year is 'own it' and making the best of what we have and I feel we're doing just that here at DCG," continued Thomas. "It's big for the students and faculty to come together. It's allowed us to come together to make events like Chalk the Walk and support videos together."

The second week of the homecoming festivities will include more of the traditional dress up days. Group A students will celebrate DCG Pride Day on Monday, Sept. 21. Coast to Coast Day will see each class dressed up in a different shirt color on Sept. 22 for Group A and Sept. 23 for Group B. Sophomores will sport a pink color while juniors wear blue and seniors wear something purple. On Thursday, Sept. 24, Group B students will be able to participate in Beach vs. Mountain Vacation Day while Friday will be DCG Pride Day for the Group B students.

The 2020 homecoming king and queen will be crowned at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25. The coronation ceremony will be held on the football field prior to kickoff of the varsity game.

The homecoming court includes:

Max Asman & Nicole Merical

Caden Grimes & Maddie Haupts

Garly Augusma & Hannah Rauschenberg

Luke Busby & Isabel Kidd

Tonny Tarwo & Kylie Merical

Blake Willey & Maria Hendricks

"We're just happy to be able to have an opportunity to take part in any homecoming activities at all," said Thomas.

If possible, DCG schools will look to resume some of the normal homecoming activities should conditions be safe enough to do so.

Waukee

Waukee will also celebrate homecoming a little differently this year.

The festivities will kick off with coronation on Monday, Sept. 21. The homecoming court includes Abby Cook, Vincent Hodges, Jakob Holcomb, Ellie Huisman, Kori Knox, Tatum Koch, Braden Menz, Grace Miller, Michael Mitchell, Bill Mukhtar, Grace Officer and Aaron Smith.

The 2020 homecoming royalty will be crowned at 6 p.m. on Sept. 21 in the WHS Auditorium. The event will be live-streamed on the Waukee High School YouTube.

The Homecoming Reverse Parade will be held on Thursday, Sept. 24. Community members are invited to drive through the high school parking lot to see Waukee's athletic teams, clubs and band. Cars will be allowed to enter the lot from 6-6:30 p.m. and should turn right off of University Ave. into the Prairieview parking lot.

The Warriors will then take on Johnston with kickoff at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25.

Keep watching for more from the various homecoming celebrations at www.adelnews.com.