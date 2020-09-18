Van Meter boys cross country secures 15th in Panorama Invite

The Van Meter boys cross country team was back in action after a lengthy pause, taking on a 20-team field in the Panorama Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 17.

All seven of Van Meter's top seven varsity runners finished inside the top 100 for the meet. Out of the 146 runner field, Creighton Netten captured a time of 19:34 which placed him 44th overall for the meet. Not only did that place the senior inside the top-50, but it also earned him his season-best time so far throughout the 2020 campaign.

Following Netten's strong time was fellow junior Chris Coffie in 71st place. That placement came with a time of 20:37 and not only matched his place finish from the season opener, but bested his prior season-best time by three full seconds. Dustin Barth was right on Coffie's tail, coming in just one second later than his fellow junior. Barth clocked in a time of 20:38 for 72nd place overall.

Senior Taylor Birks placed 76th overall thanks to a new season-best time of 20:46. That clocked in a season-best by nearly 20 full seconds. Tico Angel continued the Van Meter lineup, using a time of 21:30 to place 90th out of 146 runners in attendance. He was quickly followed by freshman Leo Hayes in 91st with a time of 21:31. Freshman Chris Wall rounded out the Van Meter boys' lineup, placing 99th overall individually. Wall's time that earned him a 99th place finish was 21:59, just 19 second off of his season-best time for 2020.

With another strong outing under their belts, the Bulldogs will now set their sites on their next meet. That has Van Meter traveling to Adel to battle in the ten-team ADM Invitational on Monday, Sept. 21. The girls meet will kick things off at 5:20 p.m. followed by the boys meet start around 5:45 p.m.