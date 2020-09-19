Van Meter football rolls to big homecoming win

In what could only be described as a dominating performance, the Van Meter football team kept their winning streak alive Friday with a big homecoming victory.

"High school homecoming, nothing beats it," said Bulldog senior Calvin Sieck. "We played good and came out with the win, nothing better."

The Bulldogs welcomed in the Wildcats of West Central Valley for their homecoming matchup, a battle that began and ended in Van Meter's favor 48-6. It marked the seventh straight victory over the Wildcats as Van Meter also secured their 13th straight homecoming victory. On the year Van Meter homecoming turns 40 years old, the Bulldogs improved their overall homecoming record to 30-10.

As for their winning streak, Van Meter's 48th consecutive regular season win now puts the program fifth all-time in Iowa high school football history. The last regular season loss for the Bulldogs came back in 2015 to Madrid, who ironically Van Meter is chasing for fourth all-time in consecutive regular season wins (51). It also helped to continue the state's longest active district winning streak at 32 straight games.

For the game itself, it had quite the defensive and special teams flare to it, which happened early and often to start the game. Before the Bulldog offense could look up, special teams and defense had already posted 21 points with just over three minutes off the game clock. The first score took just Van Meter took advantage of a bad snap by West Central Valley, which Korbin Barck landed on to secure the score for the Bulldogs. That put Van Meter up 7-0 in just 15 seconds of game action.

They followed that up with their second score just under two minutes later with special teams score as junior Chris Schreck found the end zone on a 32-yard return. The special teams and defense for Van Meter were far from done there as Carter Durflinger made the most out of a Wildcat fumble, picking up the ball in the end zone for the score and a 21-0 Van Meter lead. A lead that did a lot for the Bulldogs and was one of many bright lights for the Bulldogs on the night.

"It helps get your offensive players relaxed and into the game and then they went out and preformed," said head coach Eric Trudo.

Overall, Van Meter touched up the scoreboard for 34 points marking the third-most points scored by a Bulldog offense in a single quarter in program history. The rest of the first quarter scoring for Van Meter rounded out with an appearance from the offense for the first time. The offense overall didn't have many opportunities with just 36 total offensive snaps (fourth-fewest by Van Meter in the past ten years). Their first offensive score came on a six-yard rush by Dalten Van Pelt who capped off a two play, 28-yard drive. It not only helped Van Meter increase their lead to 28-0, but also began a strong game that ended in the junior's third-consecutive 100-yard rushing game, the fifth such game of his career.

Following that offensive score, Van Meter found the end zone once again on another two-play drive, capped off by a Jack Pettit eight-yard score with 2:30 left in the opening quarter. That helped cap off a dominating opening quarter where the Bulldogs scored those 34 points while holding the ball for just 1:54 and ten plays. The Van Meter defense held the visiting Wildcats to -24 yards of total offense.

The Bulldogs ended up scoring two more times across the span of the contest. The next score came in the second quarter where Dalten Van Pelt capped off his second of two end zone runs. It also capped off Van Meter's longest scoring drive of the game with seven plays spanning 80 yards.

The Van Meter community got even more out of the night with the homecoming coronation ceremony at halftime. That's where Beau Sobotka and Matlyn Rebelsky were named Van Meter's 2020 homecoming king and queen. The entire homecoming court for Van Meter included Beau Sobotka, Matlyn Rebelsky, Calvin Sieck, Sydney Rainey, Alex Jones, London Wille, Zach Pleggenkuhle, Molly Blomgren, Ryder Koons and Norah Matt

The final score for Van Meter came as their only points in the second half, on a 32-yard touchdown run by Ben Gilliland. That officially concluded the scoring efforts for the Bulldogs who led 48-0 as the third quarter came to a close.

West Central Valley ended up finding the scoreboard in the fourth quarter but that's all the Bulldog defense would allow as the score was finalized at 48-6. Van Meter totaled 289 yards of offense which included quarterback Jack Pettit going a perfect five-for-five through the air, something a Van Meter quarterback hasn't been able to do since 1994. Defensively, it was a field day for Van Meter who earned two fumble recoveries and three interceptions for two scores.

"They came out and set the tone early, they just did an outstanding job," said coach Trudo.

Van Meter now rests with an unblemished 4-0 on the season. Their next opponent will come at home on Friday, Sept. 25 as the Bulldogs host ACGC (2-2).