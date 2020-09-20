Tiger boys cross country make the top 10 in Heartland Classic

The ADM boys cross country team took on their third outing of the season weekend style as they took part in the annual Heartland Classic on Saturday.

The location was set within Central College in Pella where the Tigers placed tenth among a tough 20-team field that included 11 Class 4A opponents, seven of which were ranked. Overall the meet was broken up into two groups and for the Tigers, they were in the 12-team boys White division. In that division, they placed ninth courtesy of a team time of 1:27:21.1.

"It's a confidence booster to go in and finish tenth out of the tough field," head boys coach Josh Chapman said. "It was not an easy course, pretty much rolling hills, not a lot of flat spots on that course. We knew Heartland was a big mid-season meet and we wanted to have a good showing there."

Spearheading the efforts individually for ADM was none other than Class 3A's top-ranked runner in Nate Mueller. The reigning 3A individual champion has been in nothing but title defense mode and came out with another strong performance yet again in Pella. Mueller's time of 15:34.6 outpaced the entire 114 runner field and gave the senior his best time of the season so far.

"It was really cool to see Nate take off from the beginning and at the mile mark, he was already 30-40 meters ahead of the whole pack," began Josh Chapman. "Having a Nate Mueller who studies to sport is great. He's mature enough to know it's not about winning every single race, but more about getting the training done to be where we need to be."

Mueller's performance was followed up by Cooper Greenslade's season-best time of 17:11.7. That time placed him 41st out of the 114 runner field and also marked a personal best by the junior.

"The first couple of races he went out really hard and ran that first mile a little too quick," said Chapman. "He showed real maturity as a runner to know that even though the whole pack got out fast, he knew he wanted to hit that 5:25 time for that first mile. It showed that maturity of leadership and as a runner with experience to know to try something different and go out and actually do it. He ran a smart race."

In total, the Tigers had five top-70 runners for the meet, including senior Nathan Royer who also set a personal best time. After a time of 17:48.6, Royter placed 65th overall. The success kept on going for the Tigers as junior Quinton Kimrey placed 68th overall thanks to a time of 18:21.7 while senior Alex Dvorak rounded out the top-70 for ADM with a 69th place time of 18:24.5.

The entire lineup for the Tigers placed top-80 or better and the ADM lineup was rounded out with Hubie Chaplin with a time of 18:39.7 and Caleb Crystal with a time of 18:52.6. Chaplin and Crystal rounded out the roster by placing 72nd and 77th respectively.

"It was positive to see the work that they're putting in, we got to see a glimpse of what the potential could be at the end of the year," Chapman said. "One thing about this group is that they are hungry to go out and do something special. They've been focused from day one. They went out and pretty much ran a Class 4A state meet and they stepped up to the plate and didn't back down."

It also helped to highlight a rather deep team for the Tigers, one of several things they look to use in their quick turnaround for their next meet.

"One really nice thing with this group is that we have some good depth," said Chapman. "Sophomore Jacob Alexander ran a lifetime best at Ballard and just seeing this younger group that wants to run varsity is exciting. In years past many of these guys would be on varsity which shows that this team is really strong this year with a bright future."

With another strong performance under their belts, the Tigers will now gear up for their short turnaround for their next outing. That will come on Monday, Sept. 21 as they host the ten-team ADM Invitational, beginning at 5:45 p.m.