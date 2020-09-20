Comeback falls short for ADM football in defeat against Winterset

In quite the turnaround from their win over Norwalk, the ADM football team fell short in a lesser offensive shootout against Winterset Friday in Adel.

It was their third straight home contest that unfortunately wasn't able to end on a winning note for the Tigers who fell to the visiting Huskies 26-13. It was just as much a defensive battle as it was an offensive contest, filled with six total interceptions and a fumble.

It was a start that was fairly slow for the Tigers, who matched Winterset in a scoreless first quarter. The scoring didn't pick up until the second quarter when 19 total points were exchanged. It was Winterset to strike first, posting two scores for a 13-0 with just minutes left before the halftime break. ADM was in danger of suffering a scoreless first quarter for the first time since the season opener against Nevada. Fortunately for Tiger fans, an18-yard connection between quarterback Tate Stine-Smith and Vince Benetti cut into the lead 13-6 entering the halftime break.

The second half was almost in stark contrast to the start of the first half for ADM as the Tigers kicked off the third-quarter action with a Lucas Curry interception. That marked one of two interceptions on the night for the Tiger defense. It helped spur on the ADM offense and with just five minutes left in the penultimate quarter, the Tigers equalized the game at 13-13. Among the many individuals instrumental in the score, senior Justice Paulsen did the honors of officially evening the score with his fourth rushing score of the season.

The Tiger offense just couldn't find the end zone once more throughout the remainder of the game. Meanwhile, the Huskies touched up two more scores, the first which put them ahead 19-13 over ADM with 1:18 left in the third. The next second-half score for Winterset gave ADM a bigger deficit of 26-13 with 7:48 left in the ball game. Despite a late comeback attempt for head coach Garrison Carter and his team, ADM fell short in their pursuit of points, thus falling in the contest 26-13.

It was a game of opposites as Winterset highlighted the ground game while ADM held more yards through the air. Unfortunately for the Tigers, despite 212 passing yards on 35 attempts, four aerial interceptions hurt the Tiger offense. Meanwhile, the ADM defense made passing difficult for Winterset on the other end as the Tigers picked off two of the Huskies' ten total pass attempts. The Tigers employed the help of six different players in the passing game which was led by Jacob Yanacek. The senior hauled in 64 yards on four receptions. Fellow senior Matt Dufoe was close behind with 54 yards on five receptions. The originator of all those receiving yards was Tate Stine-Smith who earned 212 passing yards on 17 completions.

It was Winterset to capture the edge on the ground with 205 yards compared to 165 for ADM. All four of Winterset's trips to the end zone came on the ground, half of which came from junior Dawson Forgy who hurt the Tigers two scores and 178 yards. As for ADM's ground game, Paulsen paced the Tigers totaling 87 yards on 17 carries (one carry short of his season-high of 18).

Along with the pair of interceptions defensively, ADM totaled 58 tackles for the contest. Leading the way on an individual note was junior Gabe Heitz who totaled 10.5 tackles on the night marking a season-high.

Overall, the 13 points scored for ADM was the fewest by a Tiger team since the season finale last season despite 377 yards of total offense. ADM will have yet another chance to capture a victory as they battle non-district foe Earlham on Friday, Sept. 25. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.