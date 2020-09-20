ADM girls cross country races into second at Heartland Classic

Back in action for their third outing of the 2020 campaign, the ADM girls cross country team made the most of things, placing second in their division Saturday in the Heartland Classic.

Within Pella on the campus of Central College, the Tiger girls ran in the Red Division and placed second out of the eight-team field. Two of those teams (Class 4A's fifth-ranked Southeast Polk and Class 3A's 11th-ranked Carlisle) came in as top-15 ranked teams within their respective class.

As for the meet itself, ADM put on a performance to remember, placing five runners in the top-25. Leading not just the pack for the Tigers, but the entire 75 runner field was ADM's top state meet runner from last year in Geneva Timmerman. The sophomore (ranked third individually in the latest Class 3A rankings) clocked in a time of 18:59.6, marking a 2020 season-best. That time even bested Timmerman's state meet time from 2019 and marked the second first-place finish of the season for Timmerman.

She was followed by freshman phenom Grace Martens-Sinn. In her second outing of 2020, Martens-Sinn marked one of five Tigers to capture season-bests. That came courtesy of a time of 21:18.6 which also placed her 13th overall. While Martens-Sinn was one of only two freshmen among the ADM varsity lineup, Hannah Welch was the only senior in the varsity lineup for the Tigers. Welch clocked in a time of 22:25.4 to place 23rd overall for the meet. She too set a season-best time across the meet.

Helping to round out the top-25 finishers for ADM was freshman Paige Mattes and sophomore Callie Moyer. The duo placed 24th and 25th respectively with times of 22:28.1 and 22:31.2, once again adding to the season-best train.

Rounding out the lineup for ADM were sophomores Sophia Chesney and Tess Born with times of 24:53.2 and 25:07.3. Overall, ADM's collective team time of 1:47:42.9 would have been good enough for 10th overall across both divisions.

Following another successful outing, the Tiger girls are now eying their next outing on Monday, Sept. 21 as they host the annual 12-team ADM Invite. The meet is set to begin at 5:20 p.m.