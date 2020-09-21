ADM football finds replacement game against Earlham

With Des Moines Public Schools still not back in the classroom, athletics other activities are still not happening. That put the ADM football team in quite the bind as they had Des Moines Hoover on their schedule for the Friday, Sept. 25 contest.

For some time it looked like head coach Garrison Carter and his squad was destined to have an impromptu bye week. That is until newly minted Activities Director Rod Wiebers came through and provided players, coaches and fans a game to be played this Friday. Replacing the Huskies on the schedule will now be a non-district foe in the Earlham Cardinals. After their originally scheduled contest with Madrid fell through due to COVID-19 reasons, the Cardinals also found themselves without an opponent, possibly for the second week in a row. Then in the mid-morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 19 both ADM and Earlham activities departments came together and put a game on the schedule.

"There's a lot of moving parts with a lot of interesting twists as your schedule is usually set but 2020 has been anything but normal," said ADM Activities Director Rod Wiebers. "We were notified just over a week ago that Hoover wouldn't be able to go and when we were forced to look at other options, there were only about four teams also looking for a game."

Such teams included Class 4A schools like Dowling Catholic, Southeast Polk, Ankeny Centennial, several Cedar Rapids schools and of course Earlham. There were indeed many aspects to juggle including the health of the players amid COVID-19. ADM itself was hit with a round of positive COVID-19 tests athletically that limited the depth of the Tiger football team in week one. That was something that weighed heavily on the mind of Wiebers and Tiger football.

"The health and safety of our athletes is a top priority here at ADM," began Wiebers. "You have to factor in how healthy your team is heading into the week and into Friday night."

That went along with the issue of travel that eliminated any potential road trips to Cedar Rapids and such. One of the several draws to the potential of a contest with Earlham had to do with the proximity between the two schools.

"When we were notified that Earlham didn't have an opponent for Friday, we were excited to work together to make a game happen," said Wiebers. "Earlham is a high-quality team and the proximity being so close between the two teams also helped."

Along with just the simple fact that ADM will be able to play a game this week, Wiebers also brought into view another silver lining about the crazy 2020 season and the hurdles it has presented ADM athletics.

"The thing about playing Earlham, it's a high-quality football team that we don't normally get to play with how the schedules work out each year with the classes," said Wiebers.

The contest will take place inside Tiger Stadium in Adel. The host Tigers themselves come into the non-district battle with a 1-3 overall record while Earlham will touch down in Adel with a mark of 2-1. It will be the first time these two teams have battled on the gridiron as of late and it will begin at 7 p.m.