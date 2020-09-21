ADM girls cross country defends home meet with a first-place finish

Despite taking part in their second meet in three days, the ADM girls cross country team defended their home course nicely on Monday, Sept. 21, placing first in the Tiger Invitational.

Following a Heartland Classic performance where ADM placed second in a heated field, they turned around and placed four runners inside the top-20 for Monday's meet. Meanwhile, all seven varsity runners ended up with a top-40 finish.

The legs that pushed Class 3A's third-ranked runner, ADM's Geneva Timmerman, sure didn't seem tired as the sophomore quickly found the head of the pack early in the race. She then kept up her fast pace all the way to her second straight first-place finish of the season, toppling the 64-runner field. That came courtesy of another sub-20 minute time as she clocked in at 19:23.3 as the only runner to do so for the meet.

Just like at the Heartland Classic, not too far behind Timmerman was Grace Martens-Sinn. The freshman picked up a fourth-place finish for the meet, clocking a time of 21:34.4. Following a strong performance right out of the gate, senior Hannah Welch finished just as strong, placing 14th overall by clocking in a time of 22:35.8.

Rounding out the five Tigers who placed top-20 or better, Paige Mattes and Callie Moyer found their way into placing 17th and 20th respectively. For Mattes, her finish came courtesy of a time of 22:59.8 while Moyer's 20th place mark came thanks to a time 23:18.6. Sophia Chesney and Tess Born rounded out ADM's first-place team finish by placing 34th and 37th. Chesney clocked in a time 25:43.5 and was followed by Born's time of 26:42.6.

The team outcome marks the second straight top-two finish for ADM. The next chance for that to happen will come after a lengthy 10-day break when the Tigers travel to Perry on Thursday, Oct. 1. It will be an 11 team field facing the Tigers and it will begin from Perry Golf and Country Club at 5 p.m.