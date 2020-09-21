Bulldog volleyball captures Des Moines tournament crown

In their second tournament of the 2020 season, the Van Meter volleyball team went without a loss, capturing the tournament crown in Des Moines on Thursday, Sept. 17.

It was a four-team slate posted against the Bulldogs including Pella Christian, Grinnell, Newton and Class 3A's 15th ranked Des Moines Christian. With just two set losses throughout the entire tournament, the Bulldogs blew through their slate, winning all four matches to take the tournament title.

It was the second tournament title in as many appearances and held a lot of strong performances. In total, the Bulldogs captured 8-2 in their 10 total sets played. One of the bigger highlights included a two-set sweep against 15th ranked Des Moines Christian. It marked a little revenge for their season-opening defeat at the hands of the Lions who bested the Bulldogs 3-0 in their prior meeting.

The Bulldogs produced 22 total assists along with 22 kills. Defensively, Van Meter totaled 35 digs and that's without mentioning their strength from the serving line with eight aces and 31 successful serves. Individually, Emma Braun secured 11 of the 22 assists while Sydney Rainey led the way in the kills department with eight. The strong serving battle was highlighted with seniors Josie Durflinger and Norah Matt and junior Zoie Vaught with seven successful serves.

The match that held the biggest stat line was the battle against Class 4A's Newton that went into a three-set shootout. The Bulldogs ended coming out on top 2-1 despite an ominous start where Van Meter fell just short in a 23-21 set one shootout. After just missing out on the set one win, the Bulldogs went on the attack, capturing the next two sets in comfortable fashion.

Van Meter claimed set two by a 21-16 margin while securing set three in 15-6 fashion. That was the match where Van Meter set a season-high in digs with 59. That came courtesy of Sidney Nelson, Norah Matt and Abby Matt, who combined for 42 of Van Meter's 59 digs. Van Meter also slammed home 10 aces which led all matches on the tournament for the Bulldogs. The Matt sisters, along with senior Josie Durflinger, paced the way with three aces each.

The biggest highlight in the kills department for Van Meter came against Pella Christian. In that battle, the Bulldogs struck for 34 kills which led any single match played within the tournament. Abby Matt had a lot to do with the strong push in kills as she totaled a season-high 10 against the Eagles alone. That now gives the sophomore 71 total kills on the season.

As for the match overall, the Bulldogs struck first with a 21-16 set one victory then was put in a position where they had to answer Pella Christian stealing set two 23-21. The Bulldogs answered the call for sure and edged out the Eagles in the third set to capture the match win 15-12. That also marked a tournament-high in assists for Braun, who collected 19 of Van Meter's 33 assists for the match.

Perhaps one of the easier matches of the tournament for the Bulldogs came against the Grinnell Tigers. As with most of the matches on the day, Van Meter was strong from the serving line, successful in 37 out of 41 attempts. That helped the Bulldogs win in two straight sets 21-13 and 21-10.

The unblemished tournament for the Bulldogs officially lifts their overall record to 10-3 on the season. That puts them squarely in third in overall record within the West Central Activities Conference.

Next up for the newly minted 10-3 Bulldogs will be a trip to Madrid on Tuesday, Sept. 22. There they will battle the Tigers (2-5) in the 21st overall matchup between the two teams since the 2007 campaign. Van Meter holds the overall edge, 14-6 including winning the last eight straight matches.