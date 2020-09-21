Warrior boys cross country captures fourth in Heartland Classic

Amid a sunny, bright day in Pella on Saturday, the Waukee boys cross country team took to the road to race in the 15th annual Heartland Classic held on the Central College campus.

In total it was a 20 team field complete with 11 Class 4A teams, seven of which were ranked in the latest top-15 polls. Waukee came in as one of those ranked squads, coming in at ninth as action began in Pella. It was a meet that could have been deemed state meet worthy with such a field, but one that Waukee didn't back down from. The Warriors ended up in the White Division and placed fourth overall for the meet, courtesy of a team time of 1:24.13.1. The Warriors had five of their seven varsity runners earn top-50 finishes while all seven fell within the top 60.

Highlighting those efforts included Jacob Christensen. The 23rd-ranked runner in Class 4A placed 15th in the White Division thanks to a time of 16:28.9, a new season-best mark. Following that strong performance was another senior in Jonah Christensen. Also setting a season-best, Jonah clocked in a time of 16:47.0, which came down as the 21st best time in the division out of the 113 runner field.

Overall, three Warriors captured top-25 times for their divisional meet. The third for Waukee included fellow senior Vincent Hodges. Helping to become the 24th individual to cross the finish line, Hodges clocked in a time of 16:50.6. Finishing not too far behind Hodges was the sophomore, senior tandem of Kal Hoppe and Nathan Holstrom placing 33rd and 34th respectively. Hoppe earned his placement thanks to a time of 17:02.5 while Holstrom earned his finish on the strength of a time of 17:04.1.

David Parks and Corbin Truitt rounded out the varsity finishes for coach Terrance Nielsen's squad. Parks captured a time of 17:19.3, which was good enough for 46th place overall out of the 113 runners in attendance. Parks was followed by Truitt's time of 17:24.2, which gave the senior a 47th place finish for the meet.

The Waukee boys cross country team will look to keep the momentum going as they gear up for their next outing on Thursday, Oct. 1. That's when the Warriors will battle a 10-team field at the Southeast Polk Invite, which will begin at 4:30 p.m.