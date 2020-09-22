Mueller topples the field, highlights Tiger Invite for ADM boys cross country

Following a strong showing at the Heartland Classic in Pella just two days ago, the ADM boys cross country team was back in action defending their home course at the Tiger Invitational Monday, Sept. 21 in Adel.

Among a six-team field, the ADM boys captured second as a group, clocking in a combined team time of 1:30:59.1. Despite putting up a season-best time on Saturday (15:34.6), ADM senior Nate Mueller still went out and outran the entire field, toppling all 67 runners with a time of 16:45.0.

"Everyone's legs were tired after running out of our minds from Saturday," began Mueller. "Today was a good training run, pacing was big as we weren't worried about the time because, in the long run, we're focused on the end of October."

It marked the second-straight first-place finish for Mueller and despite the focus being more of a training aspect, the senior still stole the show, something that did not come as a surprise to head coach Josh Chapman.

"We knew coming off of that 15:34, we knew we couldn't expect to hammer down another fast time, it was more of stay with the lead runners and with a mile left open up the race and see where it goes from there," said Chapman. "He knew the pace he needed to hit today."

The Tigers showed off their depth yet again as not too far behind Mueller was Cooper Greenslade. As one of three top-10 runners for the Tigers, Greenslade's time of 17:58.9 placed 7th out of the 67-runner field. Even closer behind Greenslade was Quinton Kimrey who rounded out ADM's top-10 with a 10th place time of 18:32.3.

"All I asked them to do was go out and put in a good effort and from top to bottom, all of them had phenomenal effort," began Chapman. "They're a little disappointed in some of their times but that's good that they are disappointed because they expect fast times every meet."

Continuing down the lineup, Nathan Royer captured a 15th place time courtesy of a time of 18:46.6 while in 17th place, Hubie Chaplin clocked in a time of 18:56,3. Alex Dvorak and Caleb Crystal rounded up the Tiger lineup as they placed 19th and 22nd respectively. For Dvorak, that came thanks to a time of 19:00.8, and for Crystal, his finish came thanks to a time of 19:49.3.

With three meets in seven days, the legs of the Tiger boys cross country team are understandably tired. They will have quite a break before they get back on the competitive course. A 10-day break now follows for ADM as they wait to take on the Perry Invitational on Thursday, Oct. 1. That meet is set to begin at 5 p.m.