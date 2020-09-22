DCG girls cross country captures runner-up in Tiger Invitational

The Class 3A second-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes girls cross country team was back in action Monday, Sept. 21 as they traveled to Adel to take on the multi-team Tiger Invitational.

Out of the six total teams in attendance for the girls meet, The Mustangs raced their way into a second-place finish with a team time of 1:52:36.6. Despite the absence of some of the usual suspects (Hannah Little, Miranda Muhlstein, Megan Sterbenz, Emma Angus ect.) the Mustangs raced on with all seven varsity runners placing inside the top-25 for the meet.

Getting the chance to spearhead the efforts for head coach Justin Droppert and his squad was the 29th individually ranked runner in Class 3A, Kami Smith. The sophomore paced the Mustangs for the meet, clocking in a time of 21:55.3, good enough for sixth out of the 64 runners in attendance. Right on her heels was Skyler Blessman who placed eighth overall thanks to a time of 21:59.5.

In total, five Mustangs placed in the top 20 for the meet. Ava Gannon's time of 22:15.3 placed her 11th overall out of the 64 total runners. Macy Jermier and Olivia Valline rounded out the top-20 for DCG with times of 23:11.7 and 23:14.8 respectively. Dakota Newcomb and Nicole Merical placed 23rd and 25th respectively by clocking in times of 23:22.0 and 23:59.8.

Next up for the Mustang girls will be a trip to Pine Knolls Country Club on Tuesday, Sept. 29 for a 20-team meet beginning at 4:15 p.m.