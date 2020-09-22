Kelly sisters highlight Van Meter girls cross country in Tiger Invitational

Back in action after a long period off, the Van Meter girls cross country team took on the Tiger Invitational in Adel on Monday, Sept. 21.

Thanks to the help of Clare and Mary Kelly, the Bulldog girls ended up placing fifth as a team with a collective time of 1:57:13.6. For the third straight meet, Clare Kelly paced the Bulldog lineup, placing second in Adel with a time of 21:15.2, one of just nine runners out of the 68 runner field to capture a sub-22 minute time. Right behind Clare was none other than sister Mary Kelly, whose time of 21:20.0 placed her third overall.

It was the first time that this particular course had been set in Adel but it still gave the sister pair their fair share of challenges.

"I did miss the Hillcrest course but this course was pretty good," said Clare.

"It was a nice course with a tough field to run against," echoed Mary.

Following the strength of the Kelly sisters was Maddie Waldorf, who placed 28th overall after she crossed the finish line with a time of 24:34.2. In the end, all seven varsity runners captured a top-40 time, and for Matti Rebelsky, that meant a 31st place finish after clocking in a time of 24:53.7.

Eden Moore and Claire Newell were next up on the docket, placing 32nd and 33rd respectively with times of 25:10.5 and 25:17.3. The Bulldog lineup was rounded out with Eve Hyer, who placed 39th overall courtesy of crossing the finish line at 25:53.5.

Next up for the Bulldogs girls will be a trip to Clarke High School on Tuesday, Sept. 29. It will be another invitational and it will begin at 4:30 p.m.