COVID-19 concerns prompt cross country postseason dates to be split

When the championship time of the Iowa high school cross country season arrives, there will be a few changes as to when things will take place.

With caution surrounding COVID-19, both the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and the Iowa High School Athletic Association have agreed to slightly alter both the state qualifying and state meet dates.

The changes will be based upon class and for Class 4A and 3A, things will be a little earlier as state qualifying has been moved to Wednesday, Oct. 21 with the state meet set for Oct. 30. For those in Class 2A and 1A, dates will go on as regularly scheduled with state qualifying to take place on Oct. 22 and the state meet occurring on Oct. 31.

More changes will be made for the Class 1A teams. Instead of the normal five state qualifying sites, there will be eight state qualifying sites in order to limit crowd size. The qualifying set up changes will also impact how many teams actually qualify per site. Instead of the usual three teams qualifying per site, just two will qualify per site in 2020. There will also be 10 individual state meet qualifiers for both boys and girls instead of the usual 15 individual state qualifiers.

Classes 4A, 3A and 2A will remain unchanged on qualifying teams and individuals for the 2020 State Cross Country Meet.

As for the state tournament set up in 2020, the Class 4A girls race will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30 followed by the Class 4A boys race at 11 a.m. The Class 3A girls will commence at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30 followed by the Class 3A boys race at 4 p.m. The Class 2A girls race will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 followed by the Class 2A boys race at 11 a.m. The Class 1A girls race will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 with the Class 1A boys race to follow at 4 p.m.

As for the location itself, the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge will remain the site of all meets. It has been the joint site for both girls and boys state cross country meets since 1993.