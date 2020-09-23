Mustang cross country captures second place in Newton

Back in action were the members of the Dallas Center-Grimes boys cross country team Tuesday, Sept. 22 as they traveled to Newton for the Cardinal Invitational.

For the second straight year, among a six team field, the Class 3A top-ranked Mustangs captured second place as a team, clocking in a collective time of 1:27:57. That time shaved three minutes off of their 2019 final. Overall a strong improvement from last year as this years' squad had six top-25 finishers instead of the five from 2019.

Amid the similarities from last year, Aiden Ramsey once again paced the way for DCG. While last years' finish put Ramsey in second place overall, this year the junior placed first and did so with a time of 16:17.4.

Fellow Mustang junior Jacob Ewers finished close behind Ramsey as he finished third out of 41 runners thanks to a time of 17:13.0. That marked nearly a full minute off of his Cardinal Invite time as a sophomore in 2019.

That was followed up by Jack Every's 11th-place finishing time of 17:50.6, not to mention Jacob Storey and his time of 18:11.0. That time put the junior squarely in 15th place overall. Blake Croushore rounded out the top-20 for the Mustangs. The senior placed 19th overall courtesy of a time of 18:25.5. Meanwhile, DCG's lineup with junior Owen Pries in 22nd with a time of 18:50.2 and Dawson Assnik placing 28th with a time of 19:49.7.

The overall team marks the third top-two finish for the Mustangs on the season. They will seek to continue their upward trend as they take on their next outing in Knoxville on Tuesday, Sept. 29. There the Mustangs will be galloping onto the Pine Knolls amid an 18-team field which will kick off at 4:15 p.m.