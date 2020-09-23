Bulldog boys runs to a top five finish in Tiger Invite

After a lengthy absence from the competitive courses, the Van Meter boys cross country team was back at it as they took on the Tiger Invitational in Adel Monday, Sept. 21.

Among a 10 team field that included three ranked foes in North Polk (third in Class 3A), Des Moines Christian (eighth in Class 2A) and the host Tigers (10th in Class 3A), a depleted Van Meter placed fifth overall. Making that placement possible, four runners clocked in top-40 times for the meet.

Leading the pack for the Bulldogs was senior Creighton Netten. A time of 20:19.3 placed Netten 27th overall. He was the only top-30 runner for the Bulldogs out of the 67 runner field. Van Meter's top-40 was rounded out with Chris Coffee placing 32nd after a time of 20:43.9. Leo Hayes clocked in a time of 20:49.2, which placed him 34th overall, while Tico Angel's time of 21:56.5 put him in 40th overall for the meet.

All seven varsity runners topped the top 50 times for the meet, including Dustin Barth. A strong start helped lead Barth to a time 22:01.0 for a 41st place finish for the meet. Following close behind was Taylor Birks who finished in 43rd place after clocking in a time of 22:24.3. Meanwhile, the Bulldog roster wrapped up with Chris Wall and his time of 22:29.4, which put him 48th overall.

Next up for the Bulldogs will be another road trip, this time to Osceola on Tuesday, Sept. 29 in an invitational at Clarke High School.