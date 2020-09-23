SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bulldog boys runs to a top five finish in Tiger Invite

Andrew Brown
Dallas County News
Van Meter's Creighton Netten runs in the Tiger Invite on Monday, Sept. 21 in Adel.

After a lengthy absence from the competitive courses, the Van Meter boys cross country team was back at it as they took on the Tiger Invitational in Adel Monday, Sept. 21. 

Among a 10 team field that included three ranked foes in North Polk (third in Class 3A), Des Moines Christian (eighth in Class 2A) and the host Tigers (10th in Class 3A), a depleted Van Meter placed fifth overall. Making that placement possible, four runners clocked in top-40 times for the meet. 

Dustin Barth runs in the Tiger Invitational on Monday, Sept. 21 in Adel.

Leading the pack for the Bulldogs was senior Creighton Netten. A time of 20:19.3 placed Netten 27th overall. He was the only top-30 runner for the Bulldogs out of the 67 runner field. Van Meter's top-40 was rounded out with Chris Coffee placing 32nd after a time of 20:43.9. Leo Hayes clocked in a time of 20:49.2, which placed him 34th overall, while Tico Angel's time of 21:56.5 put him in 40th overall for the meet. 

All seven varsity runners topped the top 50 times for the meet, including Dustin Barth. A strong start helped lead Barth to a time 22:01.0 for a 41st place finish for the meet. Following close behind was Taylor Birks who finished in 43rd place after clocking in a time of 22:24.3. Meanwhile, the Bulldog roster wrapped up with Chris Wall and his time of 22:29.4, which put him 48th overall.  

Next up for the Bulldogs will be another road trip, this time to Osceola on Tuesday, Sept. 29 in an invitational at Clarke High School. 

Taylor Birks running in the Tiger Invitational on Monday, Sept. 21 in Adel.