Waukee boys golf captures second in Tiger Invite

In their second meet in as many days, the Waukee boys' golf team captured their second straight invitational crown at the Tiger Invitational on Tuesday in Cedar Falls.

Within the confines of the Beaver Hills Country Club, Waukee took on the 11-team, 18-hole invitational and took second-place with a team score of 314. For yet another meet, Waukee was led by Payton Sandfort. Following his eight-over-par score at the Valley Invitational on Monday, the senior came storming back and carded a career-low 18-hole score of 75. Across the 60 golfer field on Tuesday, that meant Sandfort was three-over-par and placed himself in a three-way tie for third. It was a front nine to remember as Sandfort used three pars, two birdies and even an eagle to all one struck under par. The back nine for the senior wasn't too far off as he carded a back-nine score of 40.

Closely behind Sandfort was fellow senior Jack Starr. It's been a strong week for Starr so far as he captured third in the Valley Invite on Monday (three-over-par 75) and continued that with a six-over-par 78. That placed Starr in a tie for 11th overall thanks to an even-par front nine (five pars, two birdies). The individual Starr tied with was teammate Brock Seiser, who went seven-over-par across the front nine and flipped with Starr as he carded an even-par score of 36 across the back nine courtesy of seven pars and one birdie.

One of Cole Hartnett's second time on the varsity scene ended in an 11-over-par score of 83, using an eight-par outing to do so. That matched his Tiger Invite score from Monday's meet at Willow Creek Golf Course.

Following Hartnett was the Warrior pair of William Klein and Henry Manning. Both Klein and Manning were identical in both their front and back nine scores, carding scores of 41 through the front nine and 43 through the back nine. In total, all six Warrior golfers carded a top-25 score for the meet overall.

The meet marked the final regular-season contest of 2020 for the Warriors. Next up for head coach John Kotz and his squad will be the conference meet on Wednesday, Sept. 30. The location of the meet has not yet been noted.