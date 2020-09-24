Waukee girls swimming captures season series from Johnston

In the second of two season installments, the Waukee girls swimming team was back in Johnston, taking on the Dragons at Summitt Middle School on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

In a tough battle, the Warriors ended up capturing the season series over the Dragons, taking the varsity contest 111-75. Helping out that cause for Waukee was 17 top-two finishes on the night. Of those top-two finishes, eight came by way of the first-place variety.

It was another strong night for the Warrior relay events beginning with the 200-yard medley relay. The foursome of Eve Wiltse, Baily Marquardt, Sophia Hueser and Izzy Stevens clocked in a time of 1:58.39, besting the other seven squads in the race and placing first overall.

There was even more success in the 200-yard free relay event where two Waukee squads placed first and second. Sophomore Jessica Wigham, senior Maia Bumgardner, freshman Nora Kemp and freshman Payden Rafferty took home first place with a time of 1:42.67 and led all but one leg of the race. The only team to edge out that group in any leg of the race was Waukee's second-place team in that event. That included the four talented swimmers in Sophia Hueser (senior), Stevens (senior), Evan Schwickerath (sophomore) and Mallory Kell (sophomore). Together those four swam to a collective time of 1:43.96.

Similar to the 200-yard freestyle relay, there were two Warrior teams who placed top-two in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Out of the seven teams swimming, the Waukee foursome of Taylor Judas, Bumgardner, Rafferty and Wigham took first with a time of 3:42.70. Meanwhile, the group including Kell, Abby Trosper, Schwickerath and Kemp captured second with a time of 3:44.95.

Within the individual ranks, there were 11 top-two finishes. That included senior Maia Bumgardner. Along with her work in the relay events, Bumgardner had two top finishes by herself. That included placing second in the 200-yard freestyle event with a time of 2:03.31. Bumgardner really turned on the underwater jets in the 50-yard freestyle where her time of just 26.19 seconds placed second overall.

Other second-place finishers on the night included Sophia Hueser in the 200-yard individual medley (2:20.37), Eve Wiltse in the 100-yard butterfly (1:01.56), Taylor Judas in the 100-yard freestyle (54.98 seconds), Carly Onley in the 500-yard freestyle (5:35.89) and Camden Habgood in the 100-yard backstroke (1:10.71).

Of the 11 top-two finishes individually, there were five who placed first. That included Eve Wiltse, who had another solid night by placing first in the 200-individual medley with a time of 2:18.10. For the night, Wiltse was part of three events that placed second or better.

Also touching up a first-place finish individually was freshman Nora Kemp, who swam her way into the top spot in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:00.56.

Jessica Wigham and Mallory Kell continued their streaks of first-place finishes. Wigham found individual gold twice yet again, once again clocking in winning times in the 100-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke. Her time in the 100-yard freestyle event came out to 53.62 seconds toppling her prior best (and state qualifying time) of 53.64 seconds. In the backstroke event, Wigham bested the seven swimmer field with her time of 59.91 seconds. The sophomore already has a state qualifying time in that event at 59.13 seconds.

Kell also found first-place, doing so in the grueling long 500-yard freestyle event. It was her first-ever time swimming in that event, and when the race ended, it was a happy outcome for the Kell clocking in at 5:19.54.

"This team is one of the deepest I've worked with in a while," said head coach Shelley Twigg earlier this season. "It allows us to change things up and put girls in different events. The thing is, the girls are all so talented in whatever event they swim in."

Next up for the Warrior swimmers will be a short turnaround as they will take the short drive to West Des Moines Valley High School on Saturday, Sept. 26. That will be the annual Tiger Tanker Invitational which includes a five team field beginning at 9 a.m.