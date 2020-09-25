Warrior volleyball takes one of three from Southeast Polk Quadrangular

Among a tough regular-season slate, the Class 5A 10th-ranked Waukee volleyball team continued that battle as they took on the Southeast Polk triangular on Thursday, Sept. 24.

The slate of competition facing Waukee, Class 5A's 15th-ranked Johnston, Class 4A's 14th-ranked Oskaloosa and host Southeast Polk. Throughout the night's action, Waukee walked out with a 1-2 record, posting losses against Oskaloosa and Johnston. Meanwhile, the victory for Waukee came against the host Southeast Polk Rams. It marked the seventh contest where the Warriors faced at least one ranked opponent.

In the lone victory for the Warriors, it was an unblemished outing, taking two straight sets for the win over the Rams 2-0. A strong 25-14 set one win, Waukee was able to hold on in set two to secure their eighth victory of the season 25-21. A big part in the win came from senior stars Layanna Green and Ella Pedersen. Pedersen led the way in kills with nine for the match, followed closely by Green with eight. Those eight kills from Green aided in the 33 she had for the entire quadrangular and thus, gave her 157 total kills on the season. That mark alone ranks her third in Class 5A and helps to bump up Waukee's overall kills mark to 426 on the year (fifth in Class 5A).

As she has most of the season, freshman phenom Katey Lockyear carried the bulk of the load in the assist category with 25 of Waukee's 27 assists against the Rams. Just like the rest of the season, that theme continued on through the rest of the matches as she accounted for 78 of Waukee's 88 assists on the night. The win over the Rams marks Waukee's tenth straight victory over Southeast Polk.

The other two matches for Waukee were close but unfortunately did not end in victory for the Warriors. In the battle with 15th-ranked Johnston, the Warriors pretty much dominated from the first serve to the last point in a 25-11 win. Set two provided much more of a back-and-forth feel that went down to the wire. In fact, it took slightly longer to determine a set two victor, one that Johnston barely walked away with 26-24. Set three then ended up favoring the Dragons by a slim 15-11 mark to hand Waukee the loss. That loss came despite a 95 percent serve efficiency from Waukee, who outdueled the Dragons in kills 36-32. The matched marked the highest totals in kills (36), assists (32), and digs (52) for Waukee in the quadrangular. Johnston now holds a 7-3 advantage over Waukee dating back to the 2007 campaign.

The defeat also came after Waukee senior Kori Knox totaled a quadrangular-best 18 digs for the contest, accounting for 32 percent of Waukee's total digs for the night.

Along with that loss, the Warriors also suffered a tough defeat at the hands of Class 4A's 14th ranked Oskaloosa Indians. That match was nearly identical to the Johnston battle as Waukee stormed out early with a 25-20 set one victory, only to fall in a late set-two shootout 28-26. In the do-or-die set three, Waukee once again fell just short in a 15-11 defeat. Waukee put up a good fight in the match, striking a 96 percent serving efficiency rating for a team that holds a 91 percent serving rate on the year so far. It also marked just the second win for an Oskaloosa team over Waukee in the past 12 contests between the two teams.

Despite coming out of Southeast Polk High School with a 1-2 record, the Warriors did produce a total of 95 kills, 88 assists and 123 digs across their three matches played. They also touched up a mark of 95 percent from the serving line.

Waukee now wields an overall record of 8-7 as they continue on into their next few outings. The next event on the docket for Waukee will be a triangular at Dowling Catholic High School on Saturday, Sept. 26. There they will get another shot at Ankeny and Dowling, two teams that bested the Warriors in an earlier weekend tournament at Valley High School. The first battle for Waukee will be against top-ranked Dowling at 9 a.m. followed by a contest with second-ranked Ankeny at 11 a.m.