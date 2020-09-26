DCG football victorious on homecoming night, coach Heitland captures 100th win

Of all the memorable homecoming Friday nights of the past, perhaps the DCG homecoming football game against Norwalk on Friday, Sept. 25 could top them all. Not only did the Mustangs record a season-high 458 total yards in a 38-28 victory over Norwalk, but the win also marked a big milestone in the great coaching career of Mustang head football coach Scott Heitland.

Now, in his 17th year, few wins seem sweeter than hitting the milestone of 100 career wins. An emotional Heitland kept his composure after the game and following a series of video's honoring him for his accomplishment.

"It's very humbling and I'm very blessed and lucky to be where I am at," began Heitland. "I've got players who buy-in and trust us, I've got a coaching staff that works hard, and we've got a great community. I'm proud to don the red and white."

The excitement was also shared before the game with the 2020 homecoming coronation ceremony where the king and queen were announced. Earning homecoming queen status was Maddie Haupts and before he went out on the football field, Blake Willey was named the homecoming king.

As for the game itself, it was practically every football fans' dream. With homecoming on the line, there were 900 total combined yards of offense and 66 combined points scored in an offensive shootout. The Mustangs had to bring out all the stops to defeat a Norwalk team that averaged 28.5 points per game entering the contest.

"We were concerned all week with their (Norwalk's) ability to score points with the talent they have at wide receiver and it showed tonight," began Heitland. "I anticipated this would be an offensive night and I think this was a good evaluation for us. This was the first time our starters had to go all four quarters."

It truly was quite the grueling battle. Within that battle, both teams used different means to provide offense. For the visiting Warriors, it was (unsurprisingly) the aerial attack that paced their offense, equating to 340 of their 442 total yards gained and two scores. For the host Mustangs, the bulk of the production (74 percent worth) came on the ground.

That ground attack produced a season-high 339 yards with three scores to go along with that. The production on the ground led to the first score of the game and as the 47-yard touchdown run by running back Zach Brand began what was a highlight reel type performance from the senior. In a career-high night, Brand dropped 327 total yards on the Norwalk defense, 300 of which were accounted for as the midway point of the fourth quarter was underway.

"It was a fun one, they scored then we scored and every single time (I have the best chemistry with my line) I went to my line and I told them if our defense can't stop them here, just keep encouraging and we'll go score," said Brand. "That's just our mentality, keep going, keep grinding."

The aerial attack for the Mustangs was pretty strong as well. Despite not having Ty Walker, who was out with a season-ending injury, junior Huston Halverson stepped up and put up a strong showing against a tough Norwalk secondary. Overall, Huston and the Mustang passing attack posted up 119 yards and a pair of end zone trips. One of those passing scores came in the first quarter as Halverson connected with senior Caden Grimes for a six-yard score and a 14-0 DCG lead.

"Huston did a great job, very proud of him," said Heitland. "They threw a lot at him tonight but I thought he did very well and he's only going to get better in the weeks ahead."

It was a very strong start for both the DCG offense and defense but that still couldn't keep Norwalk off the scoreboard for much longer. In fact, the Warriors stormed back to even up the score at 14-14, ironically with two rushing scores. That was part of a strong performance from Norwalk quarterback Max Juergens, who led the Warriors in both the rushing attack (98 yards and two scores) as well as the passing attack (340 yards and two scores) against DCG.

The 14-all tie is how the first quarter would end but it would be the host Mustangs to answer right back in the second quarter. With 6:40 left before the halftime break, Brand found the end-zone for the second time, recapturing the lead for DCG at 21-14.

Norwalk answered yet again to knot things up at 21-21 but DCG would have the last laugh in the first half. Showing off his versatility, Brand also earned points for the Mustangs in the kicking game, giving DCG the lead at the half 24-21. From there came the tough task of battling another half with the Warriors, a task Brand and the Mustangs answered well following the half.

"We were very calm, control what we can control," began Brand. "We faced a lot of adversity this game so we just had to sharpen some things on the line, sharpen some things outside, sharpen some things with me. They were a good team and it was a dog fight."

That calm was present even after Norwalk opened up the second half scoring with a touchdown drive that gave DCG another deficit, 28-24, with 9:52 left in the third quarter. Thanks to a 27-yard connection between the junior duo of Halverson and Keaton Jackson, DCG once again regained the lead and took that into the fourth quarter up 31-28.

It was a tough task for the Mustang defense to hold such a high flying offense like Norwalk in the first place but they stood strong and hauled in two interceptions on the night (one in each half). They also succeeded in the Herculean task of not allowing the Warriors to find the end zone throughout the entire fourth quarter. Meanwhile, the DCG offense did find the end zone once more and it came on the longest run of the game for the Mustangs, a 52-yard run by Brand that put the game score at its final resting place of 38-28.

"Offensive line blew them up on the left side," began Brand. "We needed one yard and I saw it, hit it as fast as I could. My wide-receiver had a beautiful block and I gave him the ball and told him, 'that was all, you man.' They rushed all their guys, I saw it, and I hit it as hard as I could. That's the stuff we succeed at."

After the Mustangs held on to secure their fourth straight win to start 2020, a short presentation was held to honor coach Heitland's 100th win with multiple video presentations.

"Coach Heitland is a great coach. He's always saying the right things at the right times," began Brand. "He always motivates us. It feels amazing to be the senior class of his 100th win."

The undefeated Mustangs will next look at rekindling their long-time rivalry with ADM on Friday, Oct. 2 back at Mustang Stadium.