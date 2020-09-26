Pettit's big night helps propel Van Meter football to victory over ACGC

A big night from Van Meter quarterback Jack Pettit and the Bulldogs resulted in yet another big win on Friday.

Pettit's six total scores on the night helped the Bulldogs continue the state's longest active district winning streak (33 games) and takedown visiting ACGC 46-12. The Van Meter offense as a whole was on fire Friday night, posting up 387 yards of total offense, 173 of which came through the air. Both totals were season-best marks on the year.

All of that resulted in three straight scoring quarters for the Bulldogs, including a 13 point first quarter, a 19 point second quarter and a 14 point third quarter. In their first six offensive drives, the Bulldogs found the end zone, including their first score of the game which took just under three minutes off the game clock. Pettit scored the first of his six scores on the ground as his 11-yard scamper put Van Meter up early 7-0.

Just over five minutes later, Pettit found Dalten Van Pelt through the air on a 24-yard score and a 13-0 lead late in the first quarter. The visiting Chargers made things interesting as they were the first to the end zone in the second quarter, and following a missed extra-point, the Van Meter lead was cut to 13-6.

From that point, Van Meter rattled off five straight unanswered which included Pettit's second rushing score from nine yards out with 5:03 left in the first half. Pettit was quite efficient no matter what he seemed to do, including in the passing game. The junior ended the night with an 83.3 completion percentage, which marked the fifth-best in program history. Helping to highlight that was his aerial score with just over three minutes later as Pettit connected on a 20-yard pitch and catch with Chris Schreck for the score.

Following a strong defensive stand, the Bulldogs were given a short field of just 30 yards. They capitalized on the opportunity, and with just 31 seconds left on the second-quarter clock, Pettit tossed his penultimate passing score. That pass connected with Gannon Archer and gave the Bulldogs a 32-6 lead entering the second half.

Once the second half action was underway, it was the Bulldogs to touch up the scoreboard first with 10:53 left in the third quarter. That came on Pettit's second touchdown connection with Schreck, this time on a 36-yard play to put Van Meter up 39-6.

Even though he found the end zone just once in the game, Van Pelt still found the history books with his fourth consecutive 100-yard rushing game. Van Pelt ended with 102 yards on 16 carries overall.

Just as much as there was an offensive flair to the game, the Van Meter defense was just as strong as they recorded a fumble recovery score for the second straight week. That came with 8:55 in the third quarter which was the final score for Van Meter on the night, increasing their lead to 46-6. Outside of an 80 yard and 76-yard scoring drives, the Bulldog defense limited ACGC to just 14 yards and two first downs.

ACGC touched up one more score before the contest came to a close but still, the Bulldogs claimed a 46-12 victory. The Bulldogs remain unblemished in their record and have quite a big match-up looming next week. They will be traveling to Carroll on Friday, Oct. 2 to battle Kuemper Catholic for the first time ever on the gridiron. Should the Bulldogs capture the win, they would claim at least a share of the Class 1A District 8 title. It would also be the 50th consecutive regular-season win for Van Meter and it will all begin at 7 p.m.