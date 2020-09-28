ADM football fires on all cylinders, takes down Earlham in a shootout

In what was a night full of both offensive and defensive highlights, the ADM High School team kept the cannon booming with a 63-22 victory over Earlham.

In game put together after Des Moines Hoover was off the schedule, the Tigers took full advantage, torching the visiting Cardinals for a season-high 63 points put forth by 444 yards of total offense.

The defense was equally strong, limiting Earlham to just 32 yards passing and making three fumble recoveries.

he strong combination of offense and defense allowed for a fast start by ADM, one which saw 21 first-quarter points by the Tigers. The first score came with just a few minutes off the game clock as Tate Stine-Smith posted his first of four passing scores with a connection to Lucas Ray. That marked the third end zone connection of the season between Stine-Smith and Ray and the first of four touchdown trips for the junior.

The first quarter helped to highlight a strong passing attack that saw 56 percent of the total yards earned coming through the air. The second of three first-quarter scores for ADM came as Stine-Smith connected with sophomore Vince Benett for the second time this season. With the first quarter score set at 14-0, both the Tiger defense and offense worked in tandem for their following score. The ADM defense thwarted a fourth-down attempt by Earlham which the Tiger offense took full advantage of, highlighted by a 20-yard score by Ray on a jet sweep.

The contest turned into quite the scoring battle with every quarter having at least 21 combined points scored. The second quarter began on a 65-yard scoring drive by Earlham with 10:42 remaining in the first half. After the Cardinals recovered the onside kick, they brought the game within seven with 6:16 left on the second quarter clock.

ADM did have an answer and posted their second rushing score of the game on Ray's third touchdown performance, this time on a 12-yard run to bulk up the Tiger lead 28-14.

The next three scores for the Tigers all came by different people, beginning with Stine-Smith who opened up the third-quarter scoring with a fourth-down push to the end zone. That gave the Tigers a 35-14 advantage in the third. Fellow senior Justice Paulsen found the end zone for the third straight contest. Senior Matt Dufoe added yet another score as the Tigers rounded out the third quarter with a 49-14 advantage.

The visiting Cardinals posted eight fourth-quarter points but they were dwarfed by ADM's two scores, including a rushing touchdown by Jake Yanacheak and the final end zone trip by Ray on an 88-yard kickoff return. Those two scores helped ADM put up the 63 total points in the win.

The victory now boosts the ADM record to 2-3 before they reunite a long-time rivalry with the Dallas Center-Grimes Mustangs next week. ADM will attempt to capture their first win over a DCG team since the 2012 season.

The cross-county rivalry will begin again at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2 from DCG High School in Grimes.