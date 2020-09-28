Warrior girls swimming claims Tiger Tanker Invite Title

On Saturday, the Warriors took the short drive to West Des Moines Valley High School for the Tiger Tanker Invite. The Waukee High School girls swimming and diving team took the invite title across the seven-team field with 374.5.

Following close behind the Warriors was Dowling Catholic in second, West Des Moines Valley in third, Nemp in fourth and Atlantic in fifth to round out the top five.

There were 12 top-three finishes for the invite to help Waukee take the title. Of those finishes, eight were of the first-place variety. Jessica Wigham kicked off the first-place finishes for the Warriors, extending her streak of first-place finishes dating back to the season opener. The sophomore captured the top spot in the 14-swimmer field of the 200-yard freestyle event with a time of 1:53.33, missing out on her season-best by just over a second. Her second first-place finish on the day came in the 100-yard backstroke event. Out of the 15 swimmers in the field, Wigham captured the crown after clocking in a time of 58.46 seconds, marking a season-best time and the third-best 100-yard backstroke time in the state.

Fellow sophomore Mallory Kell followed that up with a first-place finish of her own in the 200-yard individual medley. Kell clocked in a time of 2:10.39, just missing out on her time which originally qualified for state earlier in the season. That wasn't the only top finish for Kell. In fact, she bested 15 more swimmers in the 100-yard butterfly event where she claimed the top spot with a time of 59.19 seconds, just over a second off of her state qualifying time.

In the 15-swimmer 50-yard freestyle event, freshman Nora Kemp led the way with a time of 25.25 seconds. Kemp's second top finish came in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 54.57 seconds, one of her best times in the event this season.

Other top-three finishers individually for the meet included Taylor Judas in the 200-yard freestyle (third at 1:58.39) and the 100-yard freestyle (third at 55.50 seconds), Payden Rafferty in the 100-yard backstroke (1:00.48) and Camden Habgood in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:10.42).

On the relay front, the Warriors clocked first in the 200 freestyle relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay along with a second-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay. the 200-yard medley relay group of Rafferty, Habgood, Kell and Sophia Hueser put up a time of 1:51.41. For the 200-yard freestyle relay, the foursome of Kemp, Rafferty, Wigham and Hueser posted a time of 1:40.51 while the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Kemp, Judas, Kell and Wigham took first with a time of 3:38.52.

Looking to continue off of those performances, the Warrior girls will now head back to Valley High School on Tuesday, Sept. 29 for a one-on-one battle with the Tigers. That meet will begin at 5 p.m.