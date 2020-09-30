ADM volleyball falls in conference battle to Carlisle

It was another chance to capture a conference victory for ADM as they took on Carlisle on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Unfortunately for the hometown Tigers, they weren't able to provide the home fans with their first conference win of the year. Instead, the Tigers fell short in a three-set outing to the visiting Wildcats. Despite a competitive showing, ADM wasn't able to claim a set victory, falling 25-21, 28-26 and 25-9.

Even though the Tigers fell in three sets, they still went toe-to-toe with the Wildcats from similar serving numbers (88 percent efficiency for Carlisle, 81 percent for ADM), to assists (22 for Carlisle, 18 for ADM). Both squads even had similar numbers in their kill errors as each sported 21 on the night. ADM even paced the way in total blocks on the night, doubling up Carlisle 12-6.

There were a few big differences that ended up stealing the show for the visiting Wildcats. The first such difference came on the defensive end where Carlisle more than tripled ADM in the digs department 55-16. Carlisle came into the contest averaging 39 digs per match while ADM did so averaging 23 per outing. Another big difference that posed a direct impact came in the kills department. Both had 21 kill errors but the visiting Wildcats put up 30 kills for the night, far outweighing their average of 18 per contest. ADM on the other hand fell short of that mark with 19 for the contest.

Carlisle's Lauryn Beeler led the way against the Tigers with eight. Meanwhile, ADM junior Campbell James led the way against the Wildcats with seven kills to put her at 58 total on the 2020 campaign.

For yet another contest, Madison Siefken paced the ADM lineup in assists, capturing all of the teams' 18 assists against Carlisle. That now gives her 143 on the year, 13th-best inside the Raccoon River Conference. On a night where ADM produced a season-high in blocks (12), freshman Hanna Grossman led the way with a season-best five total blocks for her.

In the digs department, it was Alexa Seidl and James to lead the efforts, both sporting five digs for the contest.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, the loss marks a streak rarely before seen for ADM volleyball as they dropped their 26th straight set and now rest at 1-14 for their overall record. Next up for the Tigers will be a non-conference battle with West Central Valley on Thursday, Oct. 1. This will be a prime chance to earn their second win of the season against a Wildcat squad (10-10) with whom the Tigers have taken victory in each of the past three meetings. The meeting from ADM High School will begin at 7 p.m.