Van Meter volleyball defeats Pleasantville in four sets

In their first competitive action in a week, the Van Meter volleyball team came out strong in a four-set victory over Pleasantville on Tuesday.

"We had a lot of time off this past week and it was really hard because we didn't get a lot of rotation play," said head coach Sara Cook. "They did a good job tonight in coming back and playing hard."

That showed right away for the host Bulldogs who raced off to a 25-12 set one win. In all but one set, Van Meter held a lead of at least 4-7 points at multiple points throughout the respective sets. It was a quick and fast start that seemed to be the overall theme for the night.

"We do a really good job of serving and when we do get the ball, we run really quick stuff to kill the ball right away and get those points early," said junior Zoie Vaught.

That was the same thought shared in the second set. The ending score was 25-17 but it began with Van Meter holding a 7-2 advantage. That helped the host Bulldogs withstand a 12-9 Trojan scoring surge. From there on out, however, it was the Van Meter defense to steal the show, holding Pleasantville to just three more set points, and capturing the set two win.

"We have been doing a lot of drills in practice trying to focus on running a quick tempo on our side of the court and adjusting to whatever is coming back at us," said Cook. "We want to make sure what we are running is quicker than what they are running on the other side. I think our tempo overall can be a huge success factor for us later in the season so I was glad to see we got that out."

Then came quite the interesting set three. It was an inauspicious start for the Bulldogs who quickly found themselves down 8-9 early in the set. That deficit for Van Meter quickly ballooned to a 21-9 mark with little hope of a set victory. Then the jets turned back on for the Bulldogs who rattled off seven unanswered points to bring the Trojan lead within six though they could not complete the comeback attempt.

"We had some really good runs and really good looks in that third set," said Cook. "We just had too many unforced errors on our part in that set."

It didn't take long for the Bulldogs to come back with full force, overcoming a 2-0 set-four deficit to go on an 18-4 run and give Van Meter an 18-6 lead in the blink of an eye. While the offense produced six more points for the win, the Bulldog defense did their part by allowing just three Pleasantville points the rest of the way, thus securing Van Meter's 11th victory of 2020.

"After we lost that set (three), we really felt like we had the need to win this game," said Vaught. "We got out to a good start and we had good chemistry in set four,"

The win marked the seventh victory for Van Meter over Pleasantville in the past eight outings between these two teams. It also marked Van Meter's 13th win in the past 18 battles dating back to 2008. Next up for the newly minted 11-3 Bulldogs will be another conference battle on Tuesday, Oct. 6, this time against Panorama. The Bulldogs have won five out of the last six matches against the Panthers. Extending that out, Van Meter has won 10 out of the last 13 match-ups between the two teams dating back to 2008.