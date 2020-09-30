Wigham captures two more state qualifying times as Waukee girls swimming defeats Valley

It was a night that held both a similar and a rather new feel for the Waukee girls swimming and diving team on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

The Warriors took the short drive to West Des Moines Valley High School and came out with a 106-80 victory. It was also a night where Waukee posted three more state-qualifying times amid eight top-two finishes. Jessica Wigham clocked in two of the three state qualifying times. They both came as first-place finishes as the sophomore clocked 24.74 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle and 59.60 seconds in the 100-yard butterfly. The third state qualifying time for Waukee on the night came from freshman star Nora Kemp in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:12.67.

For Wigham, those two additional state-qualifying times mark a career-high five individual state-qualifying times. For Kemp, she now joins Mallory Kell as the second Warrior with a state-qualifying time in the 200-yard IM and now has a total of three qualifying times.

Although they didn't mark state-qualifying times, sophomore Ava Schwickerath had quite the night, placing first in the 100-yard backstroke and second in the 200-yard freestyle. In the latter, Schwickerath clocked in a time of 2:02.82 for second out of six swimmers while her first-place finish in the backstroke event came via a time of 1:01.56.

Kell added to the first-place finishes as well, clocking in a time of 54.94 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle. The Warriors also captured a first-place performance in the diving portion of the meet. That came courtesy of Mali McGregor, who posted a score of 236.40 to lead the entire six-diver field for the meet.

Along with Kemp, sophomore Alexa Wurth followed Schwickerath in the 100-yard backstroke. She did so with a time of 1:03.48 to place second among the six-swimmer field.

With another strong performance under their belts, the Warriors will utilize that momentum as they take to more weekend action. This time it will come on Saturday, Oct. 3 as they battle a two-team field in Des Moines. The teams they will face include Newton and Southeast Polk and it will begin at 3 p.m. inside the Wellmark YMCA.