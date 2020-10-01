Waukee girls swimming primed for a postseason push

There still may be plenty of regular-season action ahead, but for several girls swimming and diving teams across the state, they're already set for a postseason push.

One such team leading the charge is the Waukee High School girls swimming and diving team. The Warriors already held the most state qualifiers they've ever had midway through a season and now, the top-ranked team in the state has top-five times in four of the eight racing events. That mark is tied for the second-most individual qualifiers in the state, trailing only Dowling Catholic with six.

The 2020 version of Waukee girls swimming once again has followed the narrative of reloading, not rebuilding.

"We may be a younger team but we still have a good amount of experience," said head coach Shelley Twigg. "We have several underclassmen who were part of the varsity team last year. We also have a good group of seniors and we have a lot of experience on this team."

Jessica Wigham and Mallory Kell have qualified for state in their second straight season for Waukee . Kell currently rests fourth in the state in the 200-yard individual medley with a state-qualifying time of 2:10.24. Meanwhile, Wigham, who ended 2019 leading Waukee in top-five times, does so again in 2020, posting top-five times in three separate events. That's spearheaded by her 500-yard freestyle time of 2:59.45 (second in the state), her 200-yard freestyle time of 1:52.47 (second in the state), and her 100-yard backstroke time of 58.46 seconds (third in the state). In total, Wigham has five events where she has clocked in a state-qualifying time. The most recent accomplishments came on Tuesday, Sept. 29 where the sophomore qualified in the 50-yard freestyle (24.74 seconds) and the 100-yard butterfly (59.60 seconds)

"It's great to know where you are within state lineups and it can help with your training and such," said Wigham. "It helps motivate you as well."

Such a mindset once thought of only in the minds of seniors, clearly is represented in the Waukee underclassmen.

"It takes a lot of pressure off your shoulders and you know that you can train hard, be tired, and still know you're headed to state," echoed Kell.

Both Kell and Wigham alone rank as two of the top five sophomore swimmers in the state with Kell sporting five top-five sophomore times followed by Wigham's four top-five sophomore times in the state. They were once dominating freshman but now as two of several top Waukee sophomores, they have been followed by several freshmen .

"We have a lot of depth on this team this year," Twigg said. "This could be our deepest team with girls who not only can swim but swim well at the varsity level."

That includes a number of freshman swimmers including the two state-qualifying first-year stars in Taylor Judas, who qualified in the 500-yard freestyle, (5:14.52) and Nora Kemp, who punched her ticket in the 200 freestyle (1:55.95) and the 100 freestyle (53.37 seconds). Along with fellow freshmen Payden Rafferty (second on the team in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:00.48), Judas and Kemp highlight what is yet another strong freshman class.

"It's been great to see these girls step up and add a lot more depth to this team," said Twigg. "This team will is already strong but will be strong for years to come."

The senior swimmers in 2020 have also been very helpful for Waukee and among all the senior swimmers in the state, Waukee has top-15 times in all but two events. There's no doubt that leadership has been very present within the upperclassmen ranks with Waukee girls swimming from mainstays like Maia Bumgardner, who ranks ninth among all seniors in the 500-yard freestyle (5:34.54) and seventh in the 200-yard freestyle (2:03.31). That also includes swimmers such as Izzy Stevens, Carly Olney, Sophia Hueser and Eve Wiltse (top-10 among seniors in the 100-yard backstroke and 100-yard breaststroke).

Although the sport of swimming holds quite an individual feel to it, there's no mistaking the team atmosphere that surrounds Waukee girls swimming.

"Everyone on this team gets along very well," Wiltse said. "We're all just one big family and we cheer each other on all the time."

Such a strong bond among all the 73 swimmers has helped the Warriors in qualifying individuals for state so early on in the season. That's something that never gets old for anyone on the team, especially seniors like Wiltse who are also making their way to state.

"When you finish into the wall and learn that you qualify for state and you don't have to worry about at regionals is such a good relaxing feeling," said Wiltse. "When I hear of others qualifying that makes me feel super proud. We have so many great swimmers on this team and not many can say they have as many state qualifiers."